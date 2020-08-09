Philip Billing will be too expensive for West Brom

West Brom have a big transfer window ahead of them as they look to build a squad capable of remaining in the Premier League next season.

The Baggies looked fantastic for the majority of 2019/20, but their drop off in form at the end of the season almost cost them promotion and highlighted the frailties in their side.

Fortunately, the financial windfall that comes with being promoted to the top-flight will allow the Baggies to bolster the positions that they want to strengthen.

Watch West Bromwich Albion Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

However, their resources are not limitless and one player that Steve Madeley believes would fit the bill at the Baggies would be too expensive.

What’s been said then?

Madeley stated in his Athletic column that Bilic may be looking towards a midfielder, claiming that Phillip Billing would fit the bill of what he is looking for, but the finances involved make that deal unlikely.

“Philip Billing, who has Premier League experience with both Huddersfield and Bournemouth, would fit the bill but the latter paid £15 million for him after the Yorkshire club went down a year ago and, should they be intent on recovering much of their outlay now they have also been relegated, he will be too expensive,” he wrote.

Bullet dodged, but worrying

Billing being out of West Brom’s price range could be a good thing, considering the fact that the midfielder has been relegated in each of his past two seasons, but the fact that he is too expensive for them is slightly worrying.

1 of 18 Can you name this obscure former West Brom player? Marek Cech Vladirmir Labant Stanislav Varga Slizard Nemeth

Bournemouth reportedly want to recoup a lot of the £15m they spent on Billing, but after earning over £100m alongside promotion, that should be something of a drop in the ocean for the Baggies rather than a massive hurdle.

We’ll have to see how much the Midlands club spend this summer, but if they’re struggling to spend £15m on a player, they may have to rely on a number of bargains.