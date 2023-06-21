It could be a painful summer for West Bromwich Albion this year as the club is embroiled in financial turmoil due to owner Lai Guochuan seeming to disappear after taking a £20m loan to help the club with running costs.

This situation is made worse by the fact that the club will no longer receive Premier League parachute payments from now on.

This has meant that a summer of selling key players now looks to be a necessity, and it seems like Dara O'Shea will be the first to depart.

West Brom transfer news - Dara O'Shea

According to Sky Sports News, "a contact" has revealed that the Bagglies and recently promoted Burnley are in "advanced negotiations" for the transfer of Irish international and club vice-captain.

It appears the deal is much further ahead than people might have expected, with one Sky Sports reporter adding: "We understand a medical could take place as early as tomorrow [Thursday]"

The 24-year-old had another great year at the Hawthorns last season, making 37 appearances in the Championship, producing three goal involvements and helping the team keep 16 clean sheets.

How good has Dara O'Shea been for West Bromwich Albion?

Considering that the team managed to pick up the Dublin-born defender on a free back in 2015 from Irish side St Kevin's Boys, he has been a massive success in blue and white.

Before making it into the first team at West Brom, he would spend time on loan with National League North side Hereford FC before spending a second, more substantial loan spell with League Two outfit Exeter City.

It was with the Grecians that the 6 foot 1 titan would develop his game, playing 33 times for the club across the league FA Cup and EFL Cup.

City manager Matt Taylor was a massive fan of the player, telling The Athletic:

"If we'd got up to League One last season, we would have been straight back in for him.

"Wherever Dara ends up, I think he will be a success and that will be as much down to character as to ability."

Upon returning to the Midlands in the 2019/20 season, he quickly established himself in the team and has made 107 senior appearances to date.

It was during this time that former Baggies manager Valerian Ismael lauded the defender, saying: "He has the mentality, he's a warrior."

The campaign just gone has been his best yet for the side, and according to WhoScored, he averaged an impressive rating of 6.97 across his 37 league appearances.

Vincent Kompany has certainly got his hands on an excellent player, and West Brom will be worse off without him.