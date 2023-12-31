West Brom have reportedly held talks with a player with "great personality", according to a fresh transfer rumour, but numerous other clubs are also interested.

West Brom's promotion chances

The Baggies find themselves strongly in the Championship promotion picture currently, especially after their hugely important 1-0 win at home to rivals Leeds United on Friday night. That was a result that outlined their credentials, and they sit fifth in the table heading into the New Year.

Granted, there is a 12-point gap between West Brom and second-place Ipswich Town, which is clearly a big deficit to make up between now and the end of the season, but given the level of performance from Carlos Corberan's side at the moment, it could be a surprise if they weren't in the playoff positions come the end of the season.

That has to be seen as the aim, and while there is strong competition around the top of the table, the Baggies feel well-equipped for a big second half of the campaign. One thing that could aid them greatly in their quest to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2020/21 is new signings, should Corberan want to bolster his squad between now and May. A fresh transfer story suggests that a move for an exciting young player could be on the cards.

West Brom have held talks with Dexter Lembikisa

According to TEAMtalk, West Brom have held talks with Wolves over youngster Dexter Lembikisa over a move to the Hawthorns, but aren't alone in showing an interest.

"Dexter Lembikisa is attracting a host of interest after an impressive loan spell with Rotherham United, TEAMtalk can reveal.

"After starting well properly in senior football – following a smattering of appearances for Wolves’ senior side – sources have informed TEAMtalk that his club are open to the prospect of recalling the 20-year-old and sending him higher up in the Championship. West Brom, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Norwich are among those who have held talks over a prospective deal."

Lembikisa may be something of an unknown to some, but he is someone who could be a shrewd addition by West Brom in the January transfer window, providing more squad depth for Corberan.

Dexter Lembikisa's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 24 Starts 21 Tackles per game 2.3 Clearances per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 0.9

The 20-year-old right-back is currently on loan at Rotherham United, where he has started 21 matches in the Championship this season, and he has been hailed by Wolves Under-18s manager Steve Davis in the past, who said of him:

"What he does is that he listens, he picks up things well and he has a great belief in himself. He’s got a great temperament, a great personality and he does what you want him to do. That’s a big skill to have as a kid, to follow instruction."

These attributes are things that Corberan could feel are beneficial for his Baggies side, and given Lembikisa's age, it would be encouraging to see them take a punt on him for the second half of the season. Whether that happens in January remains to be seen,so it could be one to watch.