West Brom are in the race to sign a "superb" international player on loan in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies continue to look like strong promotion contenders in the Championship this season, with Carlos Corberan guiding his side into the playoff positions currently.

While an automatic spot is looking difficult, given the relentless nature of Leicester City and Ipswich Town, West Brom look like one of the best of the rest. For them to continue this consistency, new signings in January could be needed, however, in terms of having as many options as possible, and keeping players fresh come the business end of the campaign.

Peterborough United ace Kwame Poku has emerged as a rumoured transfer target for the Baggies, with six goals and seven assists coming his way this season, and Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has also been seen as a potential addition at the Hawthorns.

Now, a fresh claim suggests that West Brom could be looking to the Premier League for January reinforcements, with a temporary move for one player in the offing.

West Brom want Conor Bradley

According to TEAMtalk, West Brom have made contact with Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley over a loan move in January, but face stiff competition for his signature.

"TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool are ready to loan out defensive prospect Conor Bradley in January and are fielding enquiries from a host of clubs.

"TEAMtalk has been told that up to a dozen clubs have made contact with the Reds as Bradley would be a player in real demand if they allowed him to leave. Among those interested are Burnley, Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Brom."

Bradley could be a really astute signing by West Brom, with the 20-year-old even in action for Liverpool on Thursday night, playing all 90 minutes of his side's 2-1 defeat to Union SG in the Europa League.

The right-back's playing time for the Reds is clearly going to be limited, however, considering Trent Alexander-Arnold is among Europe's leading players in his position, and Joe Gomez also represents a solid option, so a loan move could make perfect sense for everyone.

The 13-time capped Northern Ireland international has been hailed by veteran international colleague Jonny Evans in the recent past, with the Manchester United defender saying of him:

"I thought Conor Bradley was superb the other night [against Kosovo], and Shea Charles came in during the summer and that is what we want to see - young lads making an impression and hopefully bring the country forward."

Bradley could come straight in and provide competition for Darnell Furlong at right-back, easing his workload and giving Corberan an extra option in that position, and he is someone who will have learned from playing alongside some world-class footballers, from Mohamed Salah to Virgil van Dijk.

There is clearly a lot of interest in the Liverpool man - a switch to Burnley would allow him to remain in the Premier League - but the lure of the Baggies could still be great, as they chase promotion back to the top flight, making this one to watch.