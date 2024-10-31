West Brom are reportedly among a number of sides looking to sign a player in January who Carlos Corberan has previously called “special”.

West Brom winless in six Championship games

The Baggies made a solid start to the Championship campaign and were table toppers after a handful of games, however, things have slowly gone south at The Hawthorns in October.

Corberan’s side suffered their first league defeat at the end of September to Sheffield Wednesday and failed to pick up a victory in five October fixtures. That has resulted in them slipping down the standings, however, they are still in the Championship playoff places and are just three points off the automatic promotion spots.

Over the coming weeks, West Brom will be without experienced defender Kyle Bartley, whereas Paddy McNair and Semi Ajayi are also struggling with injuries.

The games will soon come thick and fast for the Baggies after the next international break, and before we know it, the January transfer window will also be open. By the looks of things, West Brom could be active in the winter market, with one former target back on the radar in the Midlands.

West Brom eyeing Lewis O’Brien move

According to TEAMtalk, West Brom are one of six clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien in the New Year.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan in the MLS with LAFC, with their season finishing in December. A move in January could therefore be on the cards for O’Brien, with Hull City, Leeds, Sheffield United, Southampton and Stoke City also keen on the midfielder.

Interestingly, O’Brien once agreed a loan move to West Brom, however, a deal fell through in the final stages of the January 2023 window and he moved to DC United months later.

Should Corberan get his man in 2025, he would be reuniting with a player who he worked with at Huddersfield Town, and it’s safe to say the current Baggies boss is a big fan of O’Brien.

“He is a brilliant player, there are two things. Firstly this year he has played as number three as a left-back and a wing-back, in his best position in midfield as a number eight, as number eleven, as a ten, and even as a number seven the other day in the change to a 3-4-3 he spent some minutes playing on the right.

“But it’s not only the fact that Lewis O'Brien can compete at a top-level every single time he plays whatever position he is on the football pitch, it’s how he reacts to how you make him play in different positions. There is what makes him a special player and that is the fact that means I don’t see limits in his career and I don’t see limits in his potential.”

A transfer could be one to watch over the coming months, however, West Brom will seemingly have to beat a number of sides to O’Brien’s services.