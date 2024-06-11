West Brom are interested in completing the signing of a "very special" £6m player on a permanent deal this summer, according to a new update regarding his future.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies fell short in their quest to get out of the Championship in 2023/24, losing to Southampton in the playoff semi-finals, with the two legs highlighting that more quality is needed in the squad, in order to be even stronger next time around.

One player who has been linked with a move to the Hawthorns in the coming weeks and months is Josh Murphy, who is fresh off the back of some playoff heroics for Oxford United, helping them secure promotion from League One after scoring both goals in the 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in the final.

There are also players who West Brom could look to sell this summer, in order to generate transfer funds, with John Swift one individual who has been spoken of as someone who could depart.

The future of manager Carlos Corberan is also up in the air currently, with some reports linking him with the vacant job at Leicester City, following Enzo Maresca's move to Chelsea. He is contracted to West Brom until 2027, however, and the hope is that he remains loyal to the club.

West Brom want to sign "very special" player

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, West Brom are keen on signing Mikey Johnston on a permanent basis in the summer, following a good loan spell at the Hawthorns. The report says that the Baggies are "exploring a deal" for the winger, and are "weighing up the possibility of a permanent deal or another loan", with Celtic wanting at least £6m for him.

It goes on to add that "Carlos Corberan’s side are expected to move players on to raise funds in the transfer window, in an attempt to fund their summer business".

Signing Johnston permanently makes complete sense for West Brom this summer, considering what a positive impact he had after coming in from Celtic. The 25-year-old scored seven goals in 17 Championship starts, as well as bagging two assists. The Scot has also been lauded by former goalkeeper Joe Hart, who spoke of the Republic of Ireland fortunes in getting him, following his switch from representing Scotland.

"Ireland are getting someone who is potentially very special. He has a lot of ability and the kind of qualities that can lift people off their seats. I noticed that the moment I met him, but he’s been very unlucky with injuries."

The fact that Johnston appears more likely to feature prominently for West Brom than Celtic surely means that a permanent switch to the former would be more beneficial to his career, so it would arguably be a surprise if he didn't look to get a deal over the line.