West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante won't be watching his performance against Sunderland this weekend on loop, managing just ten touches of the ball before being sent off after 43 minutes.

The Black Cats would pick up a rare Championship win as a result, with Thomas-Asante dejected with how his afternoon went whilst the Wearside outfit celebrated their much-needed three points.

It's not been a campaign full of lows for the ex-Salford City striker however, who has bagged 12 goals in all competitions this season as West Brom's main man up top.

Another ex-Baggies attacker, on the other hand, ended up tarnishing his reputation with the West Midlands outfit when he left in 2017 even after being a prolific goal machine in the past.

Saido Berahino's time at West Brom

Before tainting his Baggies career to the point of no return, Saido Berahino was heralded as a hero to the Hawthorns faithful after emerging through the ranks as a homegrown product.

During his first full campaign taking part in the men's team, Berahino would find the back of the net a promising nine times in all competitions with five of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

He would outdo himself the season after, becoming an even deadlier finisher in the top flight for his boyhood club with 14 goals from 38 games.

Berahino's time with the Baggies would unravel from here however, only netting four more times before pushing for a big move away with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea interested.

Branded as a "disgrace" by legendary manager Harry Redknapp when the now 30-year-old striker eventually moved on to Stoke City, owing to his constant lack of fitness, West Brom must look back at the saga before Berahino finally exited as a period where the club were being bled dry by a disruptive presence.

Selling Berahino on for £12m to the Potters would have been viewed as a success, but the wantaway striker's wage would still have left a lasting impact on the West Brom bank account regardless.

Saido Berahino's wage at West Brom

Berahino wouldn't have minded sitting out games and rubbing supporters up the wrong way when you look at his extortionate pay packet, earning an eye-watering £80k-per-week during his final campaign at the Hawthorns.

That was the case despite Berahino only playing five games that entire season, failing to ripple the back of the net from any of those appearances to further add insult to injury.

West Brom highest earners - 2016/17 1. Saido Berahino £80k per week 2. Claudio Yacob £60k per week 3. Salomon Rondon £60k per week 4. Nacer Chadli £55k per week 5. Darren Fletcher £52k per week Sourced by Capology

Amazingly, West Brom's highest earner this season in Adam Reach - who pockets £40k-per-week - wouldn't even break into this top five list above when the Baggies were giving out lucrative wages for fun in the Premier League.

Current Albion striker, Thomas-Asante, takes home £20k-per-week which means Berahino was earning four times the ex-Salford City attacker's wage, even when everything was beginning to go wrong for the former fans' favourite.

Unlike Berahino, who now plays out in Cyprus with AEL Limassol, Thomas-Asante will still be in the good books of the Baggies fanbase if he can get back to firing in goals regularly after serving his suspension.

Berahino represents the biggest 'what could have been' for West Brom in recent memory on the contrary, a once beloved striker now looked at with disdain.