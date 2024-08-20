West Bromwich Albion are working on a deal to sign a Serbian international in what remains of this transfer window, according to a new report.

It has been a good start to the season for the Baggies, as they are unbeaten in their opening two Championship games of the season. Carlos Corberan’s side secured all three points on the opening weekend and then followed that up with a draw against promotion rivals Leeds United. The only disappointment has been the club’s early exit from the Carabao Cup, as they were defeated by Fleetwood Town.

West Brom's summer signings

Corberan will have stressed the importance of improving the West Brom squad this summer, as while the club reached the play-offs last season and were one of the more consistent sides, they fell incredibly short when it came to promotion.

Therefore, if the Baggies were going to go one better under the Spaniard, he may have been keen for the club to back him in the transfer market. That is exactly what they have done, as while they haven’t spent much money, they have been busy improving the options for the upcoming season.

West Brom's summer signings Signed from Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Devante Cole Barnsley Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Joe Wildsmith Derby County Paddy McNair San Diego Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa

So far, the Midlands side has brought in seven new arrivals, with all but three of those players joining the club on a free transfer.

The Baggies have added Torbjorn Heggem to their squad in a deal that cost the club a transfer fee. They have also added Paddy McNair on loan until the end of the season, and they have recently acquired the services of Lewis Dobbin after he joined Aston Villa earlier in this transfer window.

Apart from those transfers, the rest of the club’s business has seen them sign players who were without clubs. Gianluca Frabotta, Ousmane Diakite, Joe Wildsmith, and Devante Cole have all joined West Brom on free transfers.

It appears as though the club’s transfer business isn’t finished yet, as West Brom eye a deal for a new midfielder.

West Brom are working on a deal to sign Uros Racic

According to reliable Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox, West Brom are working on a deal to sign Serbian midfielder Uros Racic.

Cox states that the Baggies are keen on signing the "giant" 6ft 4in midfielder on a loan deal, as he is seen as the ideal replacement for Okay Yokuslu. This deal is said to be progressing behind the scenes, but he is seen as a good option to improve the club’s midfield department.

Racic has been with Italian side Sassuolo since August 2023, when he joined the club from Spanish side Valencia. The 26-year-old played 23 times for the club in all competitions last season, 22 of which came in Serie A, and during that time he managed to score just one goal and grabbed one assist.

Racic has won 12 caps for his national team, Serbia, and was part of the squad that competed in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Serbian is more known for being a defensive midfielder, but he is also able to play further forward if needed and can also operate as a makeshift centre-back if needed.