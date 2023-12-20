West Bromwich Albion have suffered a little blip in form in recent weeks, having won just won game from their last four outings in the Championship which came in the form of a 2-0 victory against bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United.

The Baggies are still sitting inside the playoff places but another slip-up could leave them outside the top six as the games come thick and fast over the Christmas period.

As a result, head coach Carlos Corberan has turned his attention towards the January transfer window to bring reinforcements to the Hawthorns.

West Brom transfer news - Conor Bradley

According to a recent report from TEAMTalk, West Brom are one of a dozen clubs who have contacted Liverpool about possibly signing fullback Conor Bradley on loan when the winter market opens in two weeks. The outlet are also claiming that promotion rivals Leeds United are in the running for the Northern Ireland international’s signature.

Bradley’s game-time has been limited to merely two appearances this season, having recently played a full 90 for the English giants in their final Europa League group stage game against Union Saint-Gilloise, although he only earned a 5/10 match rating from This Is Anfield for his display during the defeat.

Conor Bradley's Stats vs USG Touches 75 Passing Accuracy % 77 Expected Assists 0.11 Successful Dribbles 2 Passes Into Final Third 8 Tackles Won % 100 Clearances 2 Defensive Actions 5 Duels Won 6 Ball Recoveries 2 Stats via FotMob

Nevertheless, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp still believes the Irishman is a “real talent” after the fullback made his European debut at the beginning of December in a home win against LASK.

Conor Bradley’s stats - 2022/23 season

Having seen only 98 minutes of action this season, a loan move for Bradley could be just what the doctor ordered. However, the 13-cap Northern Ireland defender needs to be challenged at a higher level after he spent all of last season out on loan with Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Nonetheless, his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium certainly did him no harm after the attacking fullback scored seven goals and recorded six assists with the Trotters across 53 appearances for the club, lifting the EFL Trophy in a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in the final back in April.

As a result of his superb loan spell with the former Premier League outfit under manager Ian Evatt, Bradley’s market value has been placed at £4m, although given Klopp’s praise of the player, it looks as though the most Liverpool will sanction is a six-month loan deal.

What also makes Bradley stand out is his versatility, having played as a right-back, right wing-back, right-winger and even as a centre-back once. Corberan likes versatile players in his squad, such as Pipa, but the Spanish defender has played just 138 minutes of football for the Baggies this term.

Darnell Furlong has been the manager’s first-choice this season, having started 20 of West Brom’s 22 games this season. Pipa hasn’t provided the adequate cover that Furlong needs in his position, but Bradley might.

Overall Stats Conor Bradley - 2022/23 Pipa - 2023/24 Goals 7 0 Assists 6 1 Dribbles Per 90 1.3 0.4 Key Passes Per 90 1.1 0.4 Cross Per 90 0.5 0.3 Long Balls Per 90 1.3 0.3 Tackles Per 90 1.8 0.4 Clearances Per 90 1.2 0.4 Interceptions Per 90 1 0.1 Stats via WhoScored

While the move will only be a loan deal, Bradley could offer real competition to Furlong at right-back and would add serious quality to West Brom’s wide department given his ability anywhere on that side. This is a no-brainer if the Baggies can get it done.