West Bromwich Albion return to Championship action tonight as they face a dogged trip to relegation-threatened Cardiff City.

The Baggies have enjoyed a fine return to form of late, having put aside their disappointing defeats to Birmingham City and Watford to win three of their last four, including an impressive victory over promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

Their resurgence has left them just three points from the playoff spots, and tonight marks a fine opportunity to bridge that gap further with a trip to a struggling outfit.

Despite their league position however, the Bluebirds have also enjoyed a bout of good form themselves, having won three of their last five matches. Their home form is far more impressive than when they hit the road, having lost four fewer games. Carlos Corberan will be wary of this, as he seeks to set up his team to continue their fine defensive showings to thwart their run of five away losses on the run in all competitions.

With a recall for Tom Rogic touted as he returned from injury last week, Grady Diangana has now been sidelined for the rest of the season as he awaits surgery on his foot.

This throws the potential team selection into the air, with the Spanish boss seeking to rectify their troubles on the road without overworking his squad.

How will West Brom line up against Cardiff City?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Corberan to line his side up on Wednesday, with two changes from the side that started against the Terriers.

After another clean sheet last time out, Josh Griffiths is unlikely to lose his spot in between the sticks as he sits behind an unchanged back four.

Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend will occupy the full-back spots, flanking a centre-back pairing that blends experience with a youthful vigour that has made them so solid. Dara O'Shea and Erik Pieters are unlikely to be parted at the heart of defence.

The first change could see Jayson Molumby drop out as the team is slightly rotated, allowing Tom Rogic to start after his cameo at the weekend. He will partner Okay Yokuslu at the base of a midfield three, spearheaded by last week's match-winner John Swift.

Despite impressing in his makeshift role, the second and final change is expected to see Marc Albrighton return for Adam Reach on the wing. The £45k-per-week loanee had made an impressive start to life at the Hawthorns, having previously been labelled an "unsung hero" by journalist John Bennett.

Given the lack of options, it would be unsurprising to see Jed Wallace and Daryl Dike also retain their spots on the wing and up front respectively. Their scoring exploits could prove crucial in sneaking a vital win tonight.