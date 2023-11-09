On the pitch, West Bromwich Albion have caught the eye this season and look likely to find themselves in the race for the Championship play-off places. Carlos Corberan's side sit as high as fifth and ten points behind Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spot, meaning that they'll likely have to battle for a place at Wembley if they are to return to the Premier League this season.

If those at The Hawthorns saw their side's form on the pitch replicated away from it, then automatic promotion may well be a serious conversation. But that is far from the case, with current owner Lai Guochuan quickly becoming unpopular amid debt and lack of investment. There is at least some good news to come, however, with one reliable reporter providing a major update on West Brom's potential takeover.

West Brom takeover news

Enduring financial troubles under Lai, who has reportedly failed to pay back £10m in loans, West Brom are in desperate need of a fresh start to match their recent run on the pitch. If Corberan can receive some form of backing to welcome reinforcements into his side, then he may well take the Baggies to a new level, given that he's already taken them into the top five under the current ownership.

He could yet get that backing too. According to Tom Collomosse, West Brom are in discussions with at least two potential buyers, including one believed to be based in the USA. Reportedly priced at £60m, the Midlands club are seemingly edging closer to a takeover.

As per Collomose, takeover specialist David Hinchcliffe, who has advised on deals for both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, was recently in attendance in the directors' box, as West Brom defeated Hull City. Those at The Hawthorns will hope that this is the start of some good news and the beginning of the end of Lai's ownership of the club.

West Brom edge closer to takeover

As the fixtures come thick and fast for Corberan's side, the ideal scenario would be for any potential takeover to reach a conclusion as soon as possible. And reports certainly suggest that things are at least heading in the right direction, albeit without an idea as to just who the new West Brom owners will eventually be.

Corberan recently addressed the potential takeover and whether it will play a part in his side's form, telling the Birmingham Mail: "I don't like to think to change the circumstances that I am working, I know I have these circumstances and what we need to do is get the best from these circumstances.

"We are here for a reason and I always say to the players this is our moment to be part of the history of West Bromwich Albion, depending on which type of history we're going to write in the club. I think when life challenges us with difficulty and football challenges us with difficulty, the only way that you have to beat the difficulty is to face it give your best, and be the most creative you can be to find solutions that you need to and have the responsibility to find.

"Because that is the only thing you can do - to take responsibility is to change the situation. You need to understand that in football and life we all like to live the best moment but sometimes in the challenging one is where you really grow and you need to be the coach you need to be."