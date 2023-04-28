West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is close to signing a contract extension at the London Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest on Cresswell's future?

The Irons left-back first arrived in the Premier League from Ipswich Town back in 2014 and has since made 325 appearances to date, which is more than any other club throughout his career, making him the longest-serving player under David Moyes.

The Liverpool-born talent has yet again been a regular feature in E20 during the 2022/23 season, recording 21 starts and three substitute outings in the top-flight, as per WhoScored, but with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, his future is very much up in the air.

According to Football Insider, however, Cresswell is "close" to securing a contract extension at West Ham, with the full-back "hopeful" of putting pen to paper on fresh terms should Moyes still be the manager in charge at the start of the new season in August. The Scottish boss reportedly has a "great relationship" with the 33-year-old and "values" the experience and leadership qualities that he brings to the dressing room.

The Irons coach is a "huge fan" of the £50k-per-week veteran and is happy to "green-light" a new deal being offered if the hierarchy decide to keep him in the dugout beyond the summer. Ben Johnson has recently been linked with a move to Everton, and should he depart, that "increases the likelihood" of Cresswell remaining in the capital even further.

Does Cresswell deserve a new contract at West Ham?

Cresswell is very strong in the defensive aspect of his game, where he's currently averaging 1.9 clearances and 1.6 key passes per game in the Premier League, via WhoScored, but he's also a "threat" bursting forward down the flank, as lauded by journalist and broadcaster Sam Delaney, so West Ham are absolutely making the right decision to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

He has clocked up 47 goal contributions (37 assists and ten goals) during his time at the club and is always looking to create chances for his teammates in the final third, having whipped 124 crosses into the area this season, which is the second-highest throughout the whole of the squad just behind Jarrod Bowen.

Finally, Cresswell adds excellent versatility to Moyes' squad with his ability to operate in four various positions across the pitch, including on both flanks in the midfield and at centre-back alongside his natural left-back position, so retaining his services beyond the upcoming transfer window is an absolute no-brainer of a decision.