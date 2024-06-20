West Ham United have accepted a £2m offer after weeks of talks to sell a 25 year-old Hammers player, according to a report.

West Ham transfer rumours after Guilherme

The Irons began their summer business by making Luis Guilherme the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era, with the Brazilian arriving on a big-money deal from Palmeiras. South American expert Tim Vickery has been full of praise for Guilherme, believing West Ham have signed a “lightning quick” player with plenty of promise.

“In the case of Luis Guilherme, Palmeiras have so much promise. Their youth work has been doing such remarkable stuff. Endrick is 18 who is just about to go to Real Madrid. They’ve got Estevao who is 17 and who looks like he will join Chelsea in a year’s time. That means Luis Guilherme has been a little bit overshadowed, but he is very, very interesting.

“West Ham were said to be interested in another winger, Wesley, who plays across Sao Paulo at Corinthians. They’re very different, as Wesley is right footed and cuts in, and Luis Guilherme is left footed, but the thing that they have in common is that they’re not lightweights. These are physical. Luis Guilherme is physically built, lightning quick with a left foot.”

Vickery then added: “It will be very much a case of West Ham developing him and developing him slowly. You see, I don’t think this is a player who is going to go straight into the team and make an immediate impact. This is one you are building for the future. “For a player operating in that position, there is a huge learning curve ahead, and that’ll be the case with Luis Guilherme.”

After Guilherme, West Ham have been linked with completing more business, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that contacts have started over a move for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman.

Meanwhile, The Guardian have claimed that contact has been made with left-back Ryan Sessegnon after his departure from Tottenham, whereas another free transfer in Luton Town goalkeeper Tim Krul could also be on the cards.

Some departures may also materialise this summer, and it looks as if one is close to being completed.

Nathan Trott to leave West Ham for FC Copenhagen

According to a report from TEAMtalk, West Ham have accepted an offer in the region of £2m to sell goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

The 25-year-old, who spent the last two seasons on loan in Denmark at Vejle BK, making 56 appearances, is set to join FC Copenhagen following weeks of talks between the two clubs.

West Ham actually triggered a two-year option in Trott’s contract over the summer, but it looks as if that was only to ensure they’d receive a fee for his services, something which now looks set to materialise.

Trott only ever made one senior appearance for West Ham’s first team after progressing through the academy, and it looks as if the Hammers will secure the services of Wes Foderingham after he left Sheffield United to fill the void left by Trott.