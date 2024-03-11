West Ham United were dealt a blow in the race for European football after dropping points against Burnley, with David Moyes' side ultimately unable to complete their late comeback.

West Ham 2-2 Burnley - match report

The Irons endured an opening first 45 minutes to forget in east London on Sunday. Amid the noise surrounding Moyes' future, with his contract still set to expire at the end of this season, the manager's case to remain wasn't exactly helped by a torrid start against Burnley - who themselves look like real favourites for the drop.

David Datro Fofana breezed past West Ham challenges to smash a thunderbolt past Alphonse Areola, opening the scoring around 10 minutes in, before defender Konstantinos Mavropanos' own goal handed the Clarets a two-goal cushion heading into half-time.

West Ham's best-performing players against Burnley Match Rating (via WhoScored) Lucas Paqueta 8.0 Danny Ings 7.6 Mohammed Kudus 7.3 Jarrod Bowen 7.1

Moyes' men did mount a second half come back after some clever substitutions, with star midfielder Lucas Paqueta grabbing one back just after the restart but striker Danny Ings rolled back the years with a brilliant finish in added time.

It was too late by that point for West Ham, though, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Burnley and couldn't quite nick all three points in the end - despite their valiant late efforts.

“The decisions today went so badly against us,” said Moyes on West Ham's draw against Burnley, who took aim at the officials.

"The offside for the goal, then there is one in the first half where the linesman puts his flag up and Jarrod Bowen is onside. Even if he wasn’t, the rules are supposed to be that you wait until he’s got to be sure he’s offside. He doesn’t. He puts his flag up straight away and I’ve seen it and he’s onside.

“Then you’ve got Sander Berge heads the ball or tries to head the ball in front and it hits his arms. There have been quite a few decisions today which really went against us.”

There were a few players whose performances were brought into question during the contest, like January signing Kalvin Phillips, who has been criticised yet again as he struggles to dust off the cobwebs from his days sitting on Man City's bench.

James Ward-Prowse was slammed for his Burnley display by West Ham media as well, with TalkSPORT commentator Tom Rennie also dropping quite a damning assessment of Mavropanos' display.

Mavropanos slammed in West Ham draw against Burnley

Rennie, taking to X, said Mavropanos was playing like he'd "been struck in the head" during West Ham's draw against Burnley.

Barring his own goal, WhoScored detailed that Mavropanos was one of West Ham's lowest rated players on the day - with the Greek only completing just over half of his passes in what was an afternoon to forget for him.