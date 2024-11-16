The looming January transfer window represents a golden chance for West Ham United to upgrade under-fire manager Julen Lopetegui's options, if the Spaniard is still in charge by then, but players could also use it as an escape route.

Lopetegui walking tightrope at West Ham with sacking possible

The Hammers board had much brighter hopes for Lopetegui, especially after technical director Tim Steidten splashed over £120 million on new signings, but West Ham have instead failed to impress under the 58-year-old.

West Ham's total of three wins from their opening 11 games just hasn't been good enough after the departure of successful boss David Moyes, with Lopetegui heavily criticised over these last few weeks.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Members of the media claim they've gone backwards under the ex-Spain boss. West Ham failed to beat fellow strugglers Everton in their last game, drawing 0-0 in a lacklustre stalemate, with Steidten and co apparently eyeing alternatives to Lopetegui right now.

His cause hasn't exactly been helped by the form and availability of some key players. Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler are just two under-performing West Ham players right now, while summer signing Niclas Füllkrug is currently plagued with an achilles tendon injury.

The problem has kept him sidelined since September, and the German striker has been unable to justify his £27 million price tag, or replicate the kind of form which saw him rack up 16 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Fullkrug unsettled at West Ham and could leave in January

On a reported £100,000-per-week in east London, the 31-year-old is yet to get off the mark due to his lack of fitness, and reports have claimed West Ham could cut their losses on Fullkrug in January. Now, West Ham insider Claret & Hugh has an update on this situation.

It is believed Fullkrug is unsettled at West Ham, and these next few weeks will be crucial in determining his immediate future.

“He hasn’t settled in the UK," said an inside source, speaking to C&H. "Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks."