The task of replacing Declan Rice was always going to be difficult, but now in August and West Ham are no closer to finding his replacement.

James Ward-Prowse seemed to be the leading contender, however, the Irons are set to walk away from the deal after having a second bid rejected for the Southampton captain.

David Moyes wants to recruit two midfielders after the £105m sale of Rice to Arsenal, ideally with Premier League experience.

Denis Zakaria is reportedly on the shortlist, but it is hard to suggest that his seven English top-flight appearances constitute Moyes’ key condition.

Whilst the Scotsman and new technical director Tim Steidten come to understand each other’s philosophies, the search must continue, with Tyler Adams another possible option.

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds?

According to GIVEMESPORT, Leeds United are looking to offload Adams this summer and the Hammers are interested.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs spoke to the outlet, saying: “I would keep one eye on West Ham United, who are obviously in the market for that kind of player."

As part of his contract, the American had a relegation release clause, ramping upon speculation that he’s set to leave Elland Road.

Although Adams only has 24 Premier League outings to his name, he’d be a far more logical choice than Zakaria.

How good is Tyler Adams?

The 36-cap international only joined Leeds last summer and was viewed as a direct replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City in the same window.

Then-manager Jesse Marsch, who previously worked with Adams at RB Salzburg, predicted him to have a glittering future, saying: "I have worked with a tonne of talented players. But the ones that right away you can see they have something. It is the work they do on a daily basis, their love of improvement, their love of competitiveness, their fearlessness.

"Honestly, the first player that I ever coached who I saw that in was Tyler Adams. At 15, it was so easy to see that he had the tools, mostly from a mental and intelligence perspective, to do whatever it takes.”

The 5 foot 9 protector possesses a defensive solidarity that emphatically trumps West Ham's other main target in Zakaria. Adams outperforms the Swiss for tackles per 90 (3.72 vs 2.37), interceptions per 90 (1.46 vs 1.04), blocks per 90 (2.00 vs 0.89), and aerials won per 90 (1.04 vs 0.00).

Moreover, the former RB Leipzig sensation ranks within the top 3% in Europe’s top five Leagues among his positional peers for tackles and blocks per 90, as well as the highest 18% for interceptions per 90.

Adams has also displayed that he is more astute and forward-thinking on the ball, outranking Zakaria for progressive passes per 90 (5.68 vs 1.78), and progressive carries per 90 (0.79 vs 2.22).

Therefore, the £55k-per-week titan has still emerged from the rubble of Leeds’ disappointing relegation with a commendable degree of respect and a more reliable asset than Zakaria.

Once hailed as a “machine” by journalist Wes Rucker, Adams looks destined to continue playing Premier League football, and he could go some of the way to easing the departure of Rice.