West Ham United have reportedly agreed their second signing of the summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Steidten making early West Ham moves

Technical director Tim Steidten helped West Ham win the race to sign Brazilian Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras last week, with the teenage winger becoming the club’s first arrival of the Julen Lopetegui era. Speaking after securing a deal, Steidten was full of praise for Guilherme:

“We are really happy that Luis Guilherme is now a West Ham United player. He is a very exciting young talent who we have followed for some time, and once we became aware that he was available, Julen and I were determined to bring him to London.”

He then added: “This is a very important signing for us – we’ve worked hard across the Club, working closely with the Board, to secure Luis’s signature.

"We know how the tough the Premier League is, and we want a squad that is competitive next season, but also to find the balance of ensuring that we plan for the longer-term future. Exciting young players like Luis Guilherme will help us to reach those goals.”

Guilherme looks to be the first of many through the London Stadium door ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. For example, contact has been made with left-back Ryan Sessegnon after he left Tottenham, whereas a bid was reportedly launched to sign striker Jhon Arias.

Fabrizio Romano also recently revealed that contacts have begun over reuniting Lopetegui with Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, but it is a goalkeeper who is on course to be the next addition of the window.

West Ham agree Wes Foderingham terms

According to Sky Sports’ Sheth on X, West Ham have agreed terms with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after he departed Sheffield United. The soon-to-be free agent has agreed a two-year deal at the London Stadium, whereas Nathan Trott is set to secure a permanent Hammers exit to FC Copenhagen.

Foderingham, now 33 years of age, will officially become a free agent at the end of the month, but his exit from the Blades has already been confirmed and West Ham have seemingly made their move for the shot-stopper, who Jurgen Klopp hailed as "incredible" following a save last year.

Wes Foderingham career stats Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Swindon Town 191 199 71 Rangers 143 144 56 Sheffield United 112 149 39

The Englishman, as can be seen, will arrive with plenty of club experience for the likes of Swindon Town, Rangers and Sheffield United, although he has only played 30 times in the Premier League, conceding 79 times and keeping just one clean sheet.

You’d expect he’ll provide cover for Lopetegui, potentially being used in domestic cup competitions if needed, but with Trott departing, Foderingham could be seen as third choice behind 31-year-old Alphonse Areola and 39-year-old Lukasz Fabianski.