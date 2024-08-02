West Ham are believed to have verbally agreed a five-year deal with a "ridiculously good" target, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers have already brought in some key names this summer, from Max Kilman to Luis Guilherme, and it looks as though Leeds United winger Crysenscio Summerville will be the next player through the door. A deal has reportedly been agreed, with a £25m+ move expected to come to fruition sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth is one of many attacking players to have been linked with a move to the London Stadium. The 28-year-old was on fire in La Liga last season, scoring 23 goals in the competition, not to mention also registering six assists, showing that he is more than just a goalscorer.

Borussia Dortmund marksman Niclas Fullkrug is also considered a strong target for West Ham, having helped his side get to the Champions League final last season, as well as scoring twice for Germany at Euro 2024 earlier this summer, despite not starting a single game.

Lens centre-back Kevin Danso has been linked with a move to the Hammers, too, as Julen Loptegui looks to add more depth at the heart of his defence, despite having already secured the impressive signing of Kilman from Wolves. The 25-year-old started 30 games for the French side in Ligue 1 last term, averaging 3.8 clearances per game.

West Ham agree five-year deal with "ridiculously good" ace

According to Plettenberg on X, West Ham are now closing in on the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a verbal agreement in place over a long-term deal switch for the Manchester United defender. Technical director Tim Steidten has tabled a £10m bid, although the Red Devils want up to £18m.

Wan-Bissaka may have his detectors, in terms of his technical limitations as an attacking right-back, but he could still be an excellent signing for West Ham, not least because of his defensive expertise.

The Englishman has been renowned for his one-on-one ability up against opposition wingers for many years, with Tottenham ace James Maddison calling him "ridiculously good" in that area of his game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Premier League stats last season Total Appearances 22 Starts 20 Goals 0 Assists 2 Clearances per game 2.5 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.9 Pass completion rate 82.9%

Wan-Bissaka would represent a younger option than Vladimir Coufal, and while he hasn't always reached the expectations of him at a club the size of United, West Ham could be the perfect club for him to showcase his quality, as was the case at Crystal Palace before his move to Old Trafford.