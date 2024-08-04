West Ham's transfer plans are heading into overdrive ahead of the upcoming Premier League season as they close in on another signing on a two-year deal, it has been revealed.

West Ham United sign Crysencio Summerville

Julen Lopetegui's side have already been busy this summer, with the arrival of Max Kilman from Wolves as their headline addition. And in an impressive move the London Stadium side have also flexed their muscles in the market on two occasions. First, they beat off competition to sign Luis Guilherme from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, with the teenager arriving in a big-money move.

Now, they have won the race for Leeds United winger and Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville, who arrived in east London in a deal worth in excess of £25m, with the Dutch U21 international penning a five-year deal with the option for a further year should both sides wish to exercise it.

“I’m very happy, and I can’t wait to get started,” Summerville told the West Ham media.

“It's the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge Club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going.

“I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible."

Despite the significant outlay so far this summer, the Hammers are showing no signs of slowing down, and already have another move lined up.

West Ham closing in on midfielder

That comes amid news that West Ham are closing in on Guido Rodriguez, who is currently a free agent, as they look to end their hunt for a new midfielder.

The former Real Betis midfielder saw his stint with the Spanish club come to an end this summer and had been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Xavi's departure changed that.

Now, he is bound for east London, with Sky Sports revealing that the Hammers 'have agreed a deal' for the Argentine midfielder, who was part of the squad that lifted the Copa America earlier in the summer.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed more light on the move, explaining that the 30-year-old will pen a two-year deal at the London Stadium, with Rodriguez now set for a medical with the Hammers.

Valued at €20m (£17m) by Transfermarkt, he will arrive on a free transfer following 139 La Liga appearances for Betis, in which time he scored six times and grabbed two assists. Statistically, he ranks similarly to Edson Alvarez, and it is likely that the pair will be fighting for the same spot in Lopetegui's XI, though Rodriguez's addition will take some of the importance away from the Mexican and allow him to be rested more often.

Guido Rodriguez vs Edson Alvarez 2023/24 Stats via Fbref Edson Alvarez Guido Rodriguez Appearances 31 24 Tackles and interceptions per 90 4.62 4 Tackle % won 47% 61.8% Pass accuracy 85.6% 85.2% Shot creating actions per 90 1.21 1.17 Aerial duels won % 46.9% 58.8%

On a free transfer and with a deal just two years long, it feels like a very sensible addition for the Hammers.