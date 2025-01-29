West Ham United have apparently reached an agreement on personal terms for the potential signing of one forward, with an update also coming to light on club-to-club talks, as Graham Potter's side attempt to bring in a new attacker before the deadline.

West Ham scouring January market for new forward signing

Injuries to Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio have exacerbated West Ham's need for a quality, fresh option to arrive at the London Stadium and reinforce Potter's forward line.

West Ham are also among the Premier League's lowest-scoring teams, with relegation-threatened Wolves bagging more in the final third than Potter's side, which partly highlights why the Irons are so keen to get a new centre-forward over the line before February 3rd.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) February 3rd Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

Brighton are set to allow young marksman Evan Ferguson to depart the Seagulls on loan this month, which has sparked interest from West Ham and multiple other sides.

The 20-year-old, who's been unable to wrestle back his place at Brighton ahead of Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro, is believed to be a top target for Potter, with West Ham hopeful of winning any race for Ferguson ahead of English rivals.

However, the Republic of Ireland international isn't their only target. West Ham have also held discussions to sign Andre Silva from RB Leipzig, while Ajax forward Brian Brobbey is also high on their agenda.

Dutch media reports shared news last week that West Ham were starting to make a "serious attempt" to sign Brobbey on loan with an obligation to buy, contacting both Ajax and the player himself with a proposal.

However, some reliable journalists have since shared that it may not be that straightforward, and the costs of a potential move are deemed "too high" by West Ham chiefs as things stand - even if a deal isn't completely off the table (Jacob Steinberg).

Brian Brobbey has agreed personal terms with West Ham

That being said, Potter's side have still made some serious headway in a move for the Netherlands international. According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, West Ham have agreed personal terms with Brobbey on a £100,000-per-week contract, so there appears to be no issue in convincing the forward to swap Amsterdam for the English capital.

The broadcast giant reiterates that West Ham and Ajax are yet to come to an agreement on payment, though, which means their pursuit of a new number nine is still wide open. If they can land Brobbey, it is worth taking a look at some of the plaudits he has received.

"He is so fast and strong, he was very annoying for the defenders of PSV and dangerous for Ajax," said ex-Dutch striker Pierre van Hooijdonk.

"The ball on the post, the ball in front. You can see from those running actions that he is a real striker," says the former striker. Leave Brobbey alone. In my eyes, he should always play. Otherwise, Ajax will have too many attackers who want the ball in their feet and the team will be too predictable."