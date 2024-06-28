West Ham United have reportedly agreed personal terms with a forward who has been compared to Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

West Ham want more wingers after Luis Guilherme

The Irons and Julen Lopetegui have already added to their attacking ranks this summer, with winger Luis Guilherme officially becoming the first signing of the era. Technical director Tim Steidten was the one who pushed a deal for the 18-year-old and was delighted at securing Guilherme’s services, giving West Ham fans an idea of what to expect from their new signing.

“He is technically very gifted, but also has very good physical qualities - great pace, strength and stamina, and these are traits that will help him to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and English football.

“Luis is obviously still very young, but we have no doubt that he is ready to make an impact in the first team here. He is coming to a great environment, where he will be surrounded by other exciting young players and good people who will support him every step of the way.”

After Guilherme, West Ham, who have also signed goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer, look like they want more additions in the final third.

The Hammers recently made bids to sign former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who is now at Galatasaray, and Fluminense forward Jhon Arias. More recently, West Ham have held talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David and have also made it clear they are willing to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson.

Hull City winger Jaden Philogene appear to be on the radar too, and one player who was linked previously was Vitoria Guimaraes star Jota Silva, who has been described as the “Portuguese Jack Grealish” because of his looks and similar playing style.

West Ham agree terms with Jota Silva

According to reports in Turkey, relayed by West Ham Zone, the Hammers have agreed personal terms with Silva, who has a €20m (£17m) release clause in his Vitoria Guimaraes contract. Turkish media cover the report as Jose Mourinho, now manager of Fenerbahce, are also keen on the player, but it looks as if there is an agreement between the Irons and the forward.

Silva, a two-cap Portugal international, is primarily a left-winger but can also play on the right or as a striker, so would offer plenty of versatility to Lopetegui. That is something that caught the eye of Portugal boss Roberto Martinez, who has previously praised the 24-year-old's versatility and work ethic:

"Jota is a different player. I like his versatility, he works hard, he is competitive. This shows his journey, going through the second division gives different qualities. I watched his last game very closely. In football, you also need luck. I believe he is in a very good moment and deserved to be called up.

"When you are in a team that is playing well and has a good dynamic. Jota represents that and is an example for players who did not make it to the youth national teams. Now he is at a level that deserves to be in the national team. He is a good example."