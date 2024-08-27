West Ham United have agreed a £20 million-plus deal to sign a striker, but the deal hinges on terms with the player being struck, according to a new report.

The Hammers have been extremely busy this summer with nine new arrivals and that has meant expectations are high on the club, as they try to compete for a place back in Europe.

West Ham transfer news

Julen Lopetegui has been very much backed in his first transfer window at the club and with three days remaining, it appears as though the club’s business may be about to continue after the club picked up their first league win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham appear to be working on a few transfers before the close of the window on Friday, with it already being reported that the London side are “locked in negotiations” with French side PSG over a deal for midfielder Carlos Soler. The Hammers are said to have been leading the race to sign the player for some time now, but talks over the structure of the deal continue, as PSG want around £20 million for the midfielder, but are willing to sanction a loan deal.

West Ham's summer signings Signed from Max Kilman Wolves Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Niclas Füllkrug Borussia Dortmund Luis Guilherme Palmeiras Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Mohamadou Kante Paris FC

As well as looking at Soler, West Ham are also said to be among the clubs potentially interested in signing Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier. This comes as a surprise as the Hammers have only just brought Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club from Manchester United, but according to The Telegraph, West Ham are monitoring the situation.

The England international is said to be on a weekly wage of £120,000 at St James’ Park, so should he join West Ham, he could be on significantly more than new arrival Wan-Bissaka. But as well as West Ham looking to sign these two players, the Irons are also in the market to add to their forward line.

West Ham agree £20m+ deal for striker as talks over salary begin

According to Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo, relayed by Sport Witness, West Ham have agreed a deal with Italian side AS Roma to sign striker Tammy Abraham. The report states that the Hammers have agreed to an initial loan deal worth €2 million and an obligation to buy at €22 million, which is over £20 million.

This comes after it was reported on Monday that West Ham had made a bid for Abraham, and it was close to the asking price that Roma wanted.

Abraham is said to be open to the idea of joining the Premier League side, but the concern is that West Ham cannot reach the forward’s current salary of €6 million (£5 million) per season. However, the report states that talks are ongoing over his salary, as Roma are keen for the player to join West Ham so they can bring in Danso.

Abraham has been with Roma since August 2021 and has been a prominent figure when fit and available, but last season he fell down the pecking order, playing just eight times in Serie A. Overall, the forward has played 120 times for the club, scoring 37 goals and chipping in with 13 assists.