West Ham United are interested in signing Luiz Felipe.

What’s the latest on Luiz Felipe to West Ham?

According to El Desmarque (via Sport Witness), the Irons are to be rivalled by Monaco in the race to secure the Real Betis titan’s signature.

The report details the east London outfit have not made their bid for the £53k-per-week star, despite having ‘promised’ to do so. Their failure to act quickly has allowed Monaco to move ahead in the battle.

It is understood that the French outfit have ‘burst in with force’ and are showing serious intentions, with the first conversations having already taken place and movement expected in the coming days.

Nevertheless, the Brazlian-born man’s future remains ‘very uncertain.’ The player’s agent had been ‘pressing for weeks’ for the Irons to make a formal offer in writing, having almost agreed on a verbal commitment.

But, Monaco are waiting in the wings and Betis are expecting the Ligue 1 side to make an offer soon.

Would Luiz Felipe be a good signing for West Ham?

Felipe only joined Betis last summer and has made 30 appearances in all competitions.

Hailed as “excellent” by Spanish commentator Juanlu Rodriguez, the Italy International showed he was a solid defensive asset, averaging the most blocks per game (1.0), the second-most clearances per game (4.3), and the fourth-most interceptions per game (1.1).

A West Ham asset who mirrors this skill set is Nayef Aguerd as he ranks within the best 25% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for clearances per 90, and blocks per 90. Furthermore, the Hammers star won 64% of his ground duels in the Premier League last term, whilst Felipe succeeded with 63% in La Liga.

Upon Aguerd’s arrival last summer, David Moyes praised the 34-cap international, saying:

“He's a great addition that will add to our defensive options.

“I have been really impressed with Nayef's character and attitude during our discussions. He has a great desire to improve and be successful.”

Although, the Moroccan endured a tricky first year in English football, making just one appearance in the opening 18 games of the Premier League season due to injury.

But, Aguerd reminded his manager and the West Ham faithful of his quality with an impressive World Cup campaign. In a record-breaking tournament in which the Atlas Lions became the first African side to reach a semi-final, he made four starts, managed 87% pass accuracy, won 69% of his duels, kept two clean sheets, and made no errors leading to a shot or a goal.

The £50k-per-week man also started West Ham’s infamous Europa Conference League final victory, registering three clearances, winning four aerial duels, and making four accurate long balls.

Moyes has made it clear that he desires a right-sided centre-back, and Felipe’s profile, matched with the left-footed tendency of Aguerd means that Moyes could flaunt a formidable new defensive partnership come August.

Angelo Ogbonna is now firmly in the twilight years of his career, whilst Kurt Zouma’s worrying injury record shouldn’t be something to be relied upon ahead of juggling domestic and European competition for a third-consecutive season.