West Ham United have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

The Hammers are currently preparing for a Europa Conference League Final against Fiorentina, although they have to negotiate a Premier League game against Leicester City prior to the trip to Prague.

However, it looks as if the club are already eyeing up possible new signings ahead of the 2023/24 season, even though David Moyes’ future appears to be up in the air.

Sporting director Mark Noble also looks set to step down with the Hammers on the hunt for a new director of football to fix their transfer shortcomings. A new man is yet to be appointed, but despite this, it appears as if those at the London Stadium have made a first move to sign Plea.

According to Foot Mercato, West Ham are one of three London-based sides to have made contact with Plea’s entourage. The report states that both Crystal Palace and Fulham have made an approach, however, the forward is currently favouring a move to France, with former side Lyon also named in the update.

Who is Alassane Plea?

Plea is 30 years of age and is primarily a left-winger who can play as a centre-forward or attacking midfielder if required. The Frenchman has been on the books with Monchengladbach since 2018, turning out on 173 occasions for his current employers, contributing to 90 goals.

Known for his pace and versatility, Max Eberl said this about Plea when he signed for Monchengladbach in 2018:

"He’s a versatile, quick and clever forward who has put his talent on full display in Ligue 1."

Meanwhile, Monchengladbach legend Gunter Netzer hailed both Plea and teammate Marcus Thuram as “extraordinary”. The Hammers have two left-wingers on the books in Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet and one right-winger in Jarrod Bowen, so the club may feel they need another wide forward ahead of the new season, and with Plea’s ability to play in a central role, it could be a shrewd move.

However, with West Ham facing plenty of competition for Plea's services and the player’s preference not a move to England at this moment in time, a transfer may prove to be difficult.