West Ham United have been linked to a forward ahead of the summer transfer window, with a busy summer expected at the London Stadium.

The primary focus until the break is on the Europa Conference League final, which takes place on June 7th as David Moyes’ side face Fiorentina in the bid to win the club’s first European silverware since 1965.

Despite the hype surrounding the historic final, the Irons have a lot to improve on ahead of next season, having only mathematically survived relegation from the Premier League last weekend.

Most of the focus on West Ham’s transfer news has revolved around the future of midfielder Declan Rice, who is expected to be snatched by Arsenal this summer, however, it’s not just outgoings expected in east London.

News reported this week has revealed the club’s potential plans to bring a forward from the Bundesliga to the club, in a bid to add depth to the squad ahead of the next campaign.

What’s the latest on Alassane Plea to West Ham United?

As reported by Foot Mercato earlier this week, West Ham are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea this summer.

The 30-year-old is wanted by former club Olympique Lyon, however, the report states that the French outfit should expect some rivalry to sign the attacker from the Premier League.

West Ham, along with Crystal Palace and Fulham have “already made some contact” with the player’s representatives, with his value believed to be in the region of €10m - €12m (£8m - £10m).

What could Alassane Plea bring to West Ham United?

Hailed as being “versatile, quick and clever” by Monchengladbach’s former director of sport Max Eberl, the forward could offer a lot to West Ham.

While the Hammers already have a kitted-out left-wing department, which is Plea’s dominant position, the forward has been used through the middle before as a striker, which could make him an attractive player in Moyes’ system.

Current strike options at the club are Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, one being the club’s top goalscorer this season but the other in Ings finding the net just twice in the Premier League since arriving in January.

When comparing the form of both Ings and Plea over the past year, it’s clear to see why the Frenchman is reportedly on West Ham’s radar.

The £61k-per-week ace offers a lot more to an attack than goals, securing nine assists in 20 Bundesliga starts this season, showing his eye for a pass and instinctual nature in the final third.

Having Antonio firing when leading the line could allow Moyes to use the Frenchman as a decoy or as a rotating striker to add competition to the 33-year-old.

The 30-year-old has a lot more in his locker creatively than Ings, as shown through FBref, with the Borussia star averaging 4.67 progressive passes to the Englishman’s 1.26 per 90.

The Lille-born forward also averages two progressive carries per 90 to Ings’ 1.38, showing his ability to float around the attack rather than remain as a stationary striker.

One of the most prominent areas of his game is his playmaking, with him ranking in the top 3% of players in Europe’s top five leagues for his rate of assists, averaging a huge 0.46 assists per 90 - as per FBref.

Moyes could utilise the forwards’ strengths in a way more useful to West Ham than those that Ings portrays, and as such would be a greater signing.