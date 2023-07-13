West Ham United have so far been unable to build on their Europa Conference League success, with their supporters growing more and more concerned ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign.

The Irons are about to lose skipper Declan Rice to Arsenal and have yet to make any new signings, but a new possible target has now emerged for David Moyes' side.

What is the latest West Ham transfer news?

Rice's £105m exit should at long last be finalised in the coming days, which is expected to spark a frenzy of sorts in terms of incoming activity at the London Stadium.

Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria is widely expected to be first through the door, while Real Betis centre-back Luiz Felipe and Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse are two others that have been strongly linked.

According to FootballTransfers, West Ham have shown an interest in signing Alex Iwobi from Premier League rivals Everton, with the Toffees aware that they have to sell players before they can bring in new signings of their own.

What is Alex Iwobi's weekly salary?

Iwobi has just a year to run on his contract, which Capology reports is worth £120k-per-week, meaning he should be available for a fairly reasonable transfer fee this summer.

However, that is a large salary for a player who many will feel has yet to fulfil the potential he showed early on in his Arsenal career across four seasons at Goodison Park.

Iwobi impressed when moved into a central role last season, though, and led the way among Everton players in terms of Premier League assists with seven - more than double that of any of his team-mates.

Iwobi also chipped in with a couple of goals and was top of the charts for key passes per game (1.7), as per WhoScored, while he was bettered only by winger Dwight McNeil (1.5) in terms of dribbles per game with 1.4.

The Nigeria international certainly played his part in Everton's escape from relegation, and he may now be on his way back to London if West Ham's interest becomes anything more concrete.

That would mean Moyes raiding the club he spent more than a decade managing, but he has history when it comes to that, not least when taking Marouane Fellaini with him to Manchester United in 2013.

Fellaini's time at Old Trafford will forever be associated with a hugely underwhelming period for the club, but he was Moyes' man and he did exactly what was asked of him in midfield.

As Moyes said at the time, Fellaini "can play higher up, behind the striker or as a defensive or holding midfielder. In any position in the middle of the field, he's comfortable."

That sounds very familiar to Iwobi, who effectively played in as many as six different positions across midfield last season.

Whether on the right, left, through the middle, in an attacking position or defensive, he was able to fill in as and when.

It was while playing in central midfield against Liverpool last season that Iwobi earned huge praise from former Chelsea and France defender Frank Leboeuf for his "absolutely exceptional" performance.

Their paths may not have crossed on Merseyside, but it may well be that Moyes gets to manage his Fellaini 2.0 of sorts in east London next season.