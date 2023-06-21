West Ham United are considering submitting an offer to bring Bristol City starlet Alex Scott to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Alex Scott?

Scott is a central midfielder and academy graduate at Ashton Gate having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to Nigel Pearson’s first-team in 2021, where he’s since gone on to make 91 senior appearances for his boyhood club.

The England U20s international still has another two years remaining on his contract, but having been one his side’s standout performers last term, which saw him receive the EFL Championship Young Player of the Year award at the end of season ceremony, he’s been attracting interest from David Moyes at the London Stadium.

The Daily Mail reported back in April that the Irons had sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old live in action, and the Hammers chiefs must have been impressed with what they witnessed as they are now thinking about a summer swoop for the in-demand teenager.

Are West Ham signing Scott?

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are “weighing up a move” for Scott. The E20 outfit have already “held initial talks” with the midfielder’s representatives and are in the process of “deciding” whether to table an offer. Bristol are “hoping to command” £25m for their prized asset who is “expected to earn” a switch to the Premier League.

Where would Scott fit in under Moyes?

West Ham will know that they are likely to lose Declan Rice to Arsenal despite having already rejected two offers from the Gunners, so central reinforcements will be needed should he depart, and having been hailed an “unbelievable player” by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Scott could help fill the the void.

The Euro U19s champion racked up six goal contributions (five assists and one goal) in 42 Championship outings last season and recorded a total of 87 shot-creating actions, which was higher than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef.

The Guernsey-born talent would also provide the boss with wonderful versatility having operated in five different positions over the pitch since first bursting onto the scene, including four roles in the midfield and even as a second striker, which is a great attribute to have available should any unexpected injuries occur.

The Irons wouldn’t put Scott under increased pressure to immediately take the place of Rice knowing that he’s still a teenager - he also typically plays a bit more advanced - but he can certainly contribute if the skipper goes, perhaps with the help of a second signing in a more natural number six position.