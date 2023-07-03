West Ham United target Alex Scott has 'huge potential' and could help to fill the void that Declan Rice will leave once he completes his move away from the London Stadium, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alex Scott and Declan Rice?

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have booked in a medical for Rice as they look to seal the signature of the England international for a fee in the region of £105 million.

The 24-year-old looks likely to be joined by Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and there is hope that both transfers can be officially announced by this weekend.

As per the same outlet, West Ham United are keen to add some personnel to their squad that may take the form of younger players and Bristol City playmaker Scott has been touted with a potential £22 million switch to the London Stadium.

Discussions are underway over a swoop for the player at the figure mentioned. At the same time, the likes of Denis Zakaria, Tyler Adams and James Ward-Prowse have been earmarked as David Moyes aims to strengthen his midfield.

Football London claim that Tottenham Hotspur have asked to be kept informed regarding Scott's situation this window and the race for his services continues to gather momentum.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones believes that Scott could be an exciting replacement for Rice in east London if he was to join West Ham United.

Jones said: "The saga is over and now West Ham are looking for their new Declan Rice. They will sign two midfielders with the right level of experience and quality to go straight in at the beginning of the season, but also they are interested in players that can make a big breakthrough with them. In that sense, one that really interests them is Alex Scott at Bristol City.

"He’s got huge potential. He’d be a player the fans can really get behind and watch grow, similar really to how they have with Rice on this stage. He’s only 19 and I think his £25m price tag is considered a little too high right now, but if they can find a way around that, they could have a new gem on their hands that grows into a Premier League star."

Would Alex Scott be a good addition for West Ham United?

Scott established himself as a shining star in the Sky Bet Championship last term and it is easy to see why Premier League clubs would be interested in his services.

In 2022/23, the 19-year-old amassed 49 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City, registering two goals and five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Earlier this year, Manchester City star Jack Grealish took to Twitter to praise the starlet following Bristol City's 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round defeat at home to the eventual winners of the competition, labelling him as a 'top top talent'.

As per FBRef, Scott also successfully carried out 87 shot-creating actions in the English second tier, showcasing his exciting potential as a creative midfielder.

With club captain Rice set to exit the London Stadium this summer, Scott could help to soften the blow and could become a star of the future for West Ham United.