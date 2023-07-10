West Ham United look likely to win a big race to sign Alex Scott this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the Hammers are in the best position to snap up the midfielder this summer.

How good is Alex Scott?

The Bristol City midfielder has lit up the Championship for the Robins over the last two seasons, having initially broken onto the scene as a young 16-year-old. Having appeared three times for them during that initial second tier campaign, he has since gone on to appear in 83 league games for the side in total.

The 2022/23 season really saw the Englishman's star shine though, as he was handed the Young Player of the Year award for the division.

He played on 42 occasions for the Robins over the course of the year, the most he has managed over his career yet, and even bagged one goal and five assists along the way. He also reached the top ten in the division for through balls (10), had the most blocks of any player in the Championship with 67 and drew more fouls than any other second tier talent with 96. Despite his youth then, he is already standing out as one of the best in the league.

Are West Ham signing Alex Scott?

It's no surprise then to see him linked with a potential move away this summer. West Ham are one of the clubs to have been most heavily linked to Scott, with the Hammers having already spoken over a potential bid to bring in the 19-year-old this transfer window.

Wolves are another Premier League side that have been mulling over an offer for Scott, with the Molineux outfit also being admirers of the youngster.

Now though, according to a report from Football Insider, it's the Hammers who are in the best position to try and add the midfielder to their ranks this summer. It states that the top flight club are "well placed" to land the talent, but he would cost the Premier League side a hefty £25m as that is the Robins' asking price - and they will not budge.

However, if the player himself wants to move and Bristol City are "keen to progress" at that price, as are West Ham, then it will likely happen.

It could be worth it though. He's already caught the eye of those who have seen him in action, with the 19-year-old being hailed for both his current ability and his future potential. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that he has a "big future ahead," with the midfielder already demonstrating his ability to perform to the highest level.

The youth football writer also highlighted a comment from Man City boss Pep Guardiola who, after coming up against the England man in the FA Cup, added that he is an "unbelievable player". It's high praise from one of the best managers in the business - and if West Ham can seal a deal for him, they could therefore have one of the most promising English talents around right now.