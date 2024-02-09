West Ham United have not won in six matches across all competitions and supporters have been split over David Moyes' future at the helm once again.

Competing on the continent for the third successive season after triumphing in the Europa Conference League only last June, West Ham are enjoying success unseen in many years under the Scotsman's tutelage and are also seventh in the Premier League after 23 matches.

A pragmatic style of play has been the crux of some of the discontent, but by and large, he has been a triumph, feats on the pitch built upon the man management and resilience.

One of his biggest successes is the rise and nurturement of Declan Rice, who was the catalyst for years before completing a £105m transfer to Arsenal last summer.

Moyes may yet oversee the next version of the England international in teenager Kaelan Casey...

Kaelan Casey's style of play

Casey is a central defender by trade but can play well in the centre of the park, and having completed 81 matches for West Ham's development sides, scoring nine goals and providing two assists, he will feel ready for a regular role with the seniors.

“He’s always been a defender,” his father has previously said to The Athletic. “But he can play as a centre midfielder if need be."

By his own admission, Rice is his hero and given that the former Hammers graduate also started life as a centre-half, Casey might just be the second coming of the 24-year-old, who made 245 appearances and was hailed as a "force of nature" by journalist Rob Blanchette during his time in east London.

This season, Casey has scored two goals across 16 appearances between the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy, an unused substitute in the Premier League across three of the past four outings.

The U21s captain - leadership qualities certainly do him no harm in pushing for a role within the first-team - has been exceptional in the EFL Trophy in what is a fine depiction of his best attributes. As per Sofascore, Casey has earned five starts in the tournament, completing 83% of his passes, winning a staggering 77% of his duels, also averaging 1.4 tackles, 5.4 ball recoveries and 4.6 clearances per game.

The Athletic's Roshane Thomas has previously remarked that Casey is part of a thriving youth group that "other clubs are envious of”, and with the dynamic defender leading, it's clear to see why.

Kalvin Phillips replacement

Given Casey's evident talent, there's no reason why he couldn't be fashioned into a defensive midfielder to ensure that Kalvin Phillips' sojourn at the London Stadium doesn't become something more permanent.

All know that the England international has endured a torrid start to his loan spell at West Ham, signed from Manchester City on a six-month deal in January, and while the move contained no buy option, it's not improbable that discussions will occur during the summer.

Making mistakes across his opening two matches in West Ham colours, the 28-year-old has not had the fruitful start he would have envisaged after a year and a half on the periphery in Manchester, and while there is ample time to click into gear, his signature would come at a big cost after joining City from Leeds United for £45m.

Casey is young and inexperienced but so was Rice, once, and Moyes must now repeat his past triumph in handing the Hammers their next big thing.