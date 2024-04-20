Following West Ham United's Europa League exit against Bayer Leverkusen, David Moyes was involved in a stony exchange with a reporter, who had asked him to reflect on his tenure at the club, should he leave when his contract expires in just a few months.

Moyes might have deflected the question, but the Scotsman's future is a lingering theme heading into this final phase of the campaign, which now focuses solely on securing European qualification in the Premier League.

He has previously stated that he has been offered fresh terms and is assessing his options, though supporters have long been split over his rule, perceiving his tactics to be negative and overly pragmatic, despite the illustrious success, United's greatest period in a generation.

So, will he be in the dugout come August? Who knows. But one surety is that Kalvin Phillips - who may well be Moyes' final signing - will not see his loan move turned permanent.

Why it's all gone wrong for Kalvin Phillips

Phillips joined West Ham from Manchester City in January on a contract until the end of the season, having started just two Premier League matches under Pep Guardiola since joining from Leeds United for £45m in July 2022.

The London Stadium was supposed to present a clean slate for a formerly admired Premier League star, but, while still only 28, Phillips is now facing new depths, with his error-strewn, discordant displays now leaving him languishing on the sidelines, having not started since being hooked at half-time against Burnley after a woeful 45 minutes in March.

The relevance of all this is that Moyes recognised that his side needed some extra mettle and experience in the centre of the park and sought to sign the industrious Phillips to solve this problem.

Not only has it not worked, but it's been a total disaster, the England international criticised for his 'rotten' efforts by reporter Malik Ouzia, and Phillips will now return to the Etihad Stadium with a sense of desperation to find a side fitting for his qualities. It won't be in east London.

While something of an emphasis might be heaped onto finding a replacement, it might just be that West Ham should entrust Flynn Downes with a second shot, the centre-midfielder excelling on loan with Southampton.

Why Flynn Downes could still succeed at West Ham

Downes is enjoying an exemplary campaign with Russell Martin's Saints in the Championship, currently the in-form team as they chase down automatic promotion.

Having started 30 matches in the division this season, Downes has been an integral part of the success, with his manager hailing his "monstrous" performances and describing him as a "beast."

Flynn Downes: Championship Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 31 Matches started 30 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass completion 93% Touches per game 78.7 Key passes per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.9 Ball recoveries per game 5.2 Dribbles per game 0.7 (61%) Ground duels won per game 3.8 (58%) Stats via Sofascore

As per FBref, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 1% of central midfielders across divisions similar to the Championship for pass completion, the top 3% for passes attempted and the top 9% for interceptions per 90.

Effectively, this demonstrates his adept skill in recovering possession, stifling opponent breaks and keeping it crisp at the base of a promising build-up, dictating the flow of the play with metronomic fluidity.

Moreover, he is a robust and energetic player and while, after signing for West Ham from Swansea City in a £12m transfer in 2022, he failed to cement a starring spot in Moyes' team, he has since reestablished himself as a player who can make a real impact.

Recalling him to the first team this summer, the Irons would find a tailor-made Phillips replacement without even breaking the bank with as much as a crack. He's not the most progressive of passers, but this would not matter if given the license to flourish with an important part.

West Ham have other stars who can progress play, spark creativity and bypass defensive lines; with Downes firing in a West Ham shirt, fellow midfielders such as James Ward-Prowse would reach new heights.

Ward-Prowse has enjoyed a good first season at West Ham after joining from Southampton in a £30m transfer last summer, ending a career-long affinity with Downes' current loan outfit following their relegation from the Premier League.

One of English football's superlative set-piece specialists, Ward-Prowse has chipped in with six goals and 11 assists for the Hammers across all competitions.

In the Premier League, as per Sofascore, he's bagged 13 goal contributions from 31 games, creating 11 big chances, averaging 1.8 key passes and 4.1 ball recoveries per game, also completing 90% of his passes.

In some regards, Ward-Prowse and Downes are not too dissimilar, but the latter is far more conservative in his play and seeks to establish control in the centre of the park, and together, Ward-Prowse could find the perfect central midfield partner to ensure that he is able to supply the forwards with regularity.

Downes typically sits deep in the engine room while he could be the perfect Phillips replacement, he would not usurp tough-tackling holding star Edson Alvarez, who is averaging 2.6 tackles and 5.1 successful duels per game in the Premier League this season.

But this trio could find the perfect balance and mix of skills to charge West Ham's hard-working team, allowing the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus to wreak havoc in the final third.

Moyes may leave this summer; he may stay. But regardless of the trophy-winning manager's future, Downes' inclusion in next season's squad could be the shrewd move needed to ensure a regression does not materialise.