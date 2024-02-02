West Ham United laboured to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Thursday night and David Moyes bemoaned the Premier League's decision to place the match on the evening of deadline day, at a time when multiple pillars were shifting at the London Stadium.

Said Benrahma's expected loan move - with an obligation to buy for around £17m - was called off, leaving the French club irate and demanding answers following late issues regarding paperwork, although that deal - as well as Pablo Fornals' departure to Real Betis - has now been confirmed.

It's all a bit frenetic, with deals pursued for a left-sided attacker falling through too, Al-Ittihad's Jota and teenage sensation Ibrahim Osman both failing to make moves to England's capital.

Moreover, the Hammers failed to sign a striker despite several links throughout the January window; with Michail Antonio sidelined with a long-term knee injury and turning 34 next month and Danny Ings flattering to deceive as a goalscoring presence, it was a priority for Moyes.

Chelsea's Armando Broja was on the club's radar over the past few weeks and while the 22-year-old made a cross-London switch, it was not to West Ham, completing a deadline-day loan move to Fulham.

Why West Ham wanted Armando Broja

Broja has been a regular presence in Chelsea's squad this season but has only started six times in the Premier League, scoring once, and with Christopher Nkunku's return to fitness it's probably a good move to have made.

Once dubbed an "animal" by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell for his promising performances on loan with Southampton, Broja is a powerful, imposing striker with an underrated technical ability and crispness in his link-up play.

Indeed, as per FBref, the 6 foot 3 star ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 17% for progressive carries, the top 3% for successful take-ons, the top 7% for touches in the attacking box and the top 12% for blocks per 90.

From such metrics, it's clear to see why Moyes held such a vested interest in Broja's signature, with his ability to progress the play and maintain precision in his passing attributes that would be perfect for the Hammers' counter-attacking system.

He's not averse to getting stuck in either and has made many a block in attempting to help Chelsea in their defensive efforts.

The move to Fulham is auspicious-looking and gives him a chance to replicate his maiden Premier League feats on the south coast, where he scored nine goals in all competitions for the Saints during the 2021/22 campaign.

Moyes may well be miffed by his club's myopic approach to the culminating stage of the January transfer market and West Ham may now rue the failure to shift the cogs in a pivotal moment, but Jarrod Bowen has performed admirably in a centre-forward role this season and Antonio hopefully faces only one more month in the medical room.

Ings, it must be said, is dwindling as a sharpshooter and has only bagged three goals and three assists apiece for the Irons since transferring from Aston Villa in a £15m deal one year ago.

This season, the 31-year-old yields a return of zero goals and one assist across 21 outings and can hardly be entrusted with a talismanic role going forward.

Hammers fans need not fear, however, with Divin Mubama the perfect option to take the next step in his development and cement a regular starting spot in the first-team, proving to Moyes that the correct decision was made in not pushing for a short-term fix in Broja.

Divin Mubama is a bigger talent than Broja

Mubama is still only 19 years old but he has enjoyed an emphatic rise from the Hammers academy into first-team football, winning the Europa Conference League last season after scoring and assisting in his two appearances.

Taking delight in the youngster's stunning start to life on the major stage, journalist Josh Bunting said: ”Divin Mubama with his first West Ham senior goal. Has been flying for the youth teams this season but he has a massive future ahead of him. Is quick to adapt into different play styles. Not just a goal-scorer but has that link-up play. Protects the ball very smartly for his age.”

While the 6 foot Mubama is not a seasoned senior, he has a wealth of experience for the U18s and U21s and has showcased his potential as a prolific focal point under Moyes' wing with a remarkable goal record, displayed below.

Divin Mubama: Stats for West Ham Level Apps Goals Assists West Ham United 18 1 1 West Ham United U21s 31 16 2 West Ham United U18s 57 40 5 Source: Transfermarkt

Having been heralded for his "incredible" 2022/23 season by Academy Manager Kenny Brown, Mubama was awarded the Academy Player of the Year honour and having only been handed one start this term, must now be provided with a platform to perform.

He has scored in both of his displays in the EFL Trophy this season, complementing his tally with one key pass per game and an 82% pass success rate, highlighting that he can match Broja in his crisp distribution.

Broja might have experience on his side but he hasn't actually proved himself as a clinical goalscorer in the Premier League yet and given Mubama's age and record thus far, it might be worth providing him with a string of starts.