West Ham United are apparently already in talks to sell a "quality" player, as he expresses his desire to quit the London Stadium behind closed doors.

Graham Potter looking to "entertain" West Ham supporters

The Graham Potter era is in full swing after Julen Lopetegui's unceremonious departure, with performances improving overall since the Englishman's arrival.

West Ham drew at Aston Villa in the Premier League and beat an in-form Fulham side 3-2 at home, with Potter's side arguably unlucky not to at least share the spoils with Chelsea in their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge most recently.

While the Hammers lie 16th in the table, with plenty of work still to do before they can comfortably remove their names from the candidacy list for relegation, there are positive signs since Potter put pen to paper on his West Ham contract.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

One of the former Brighton boss' top priorities is the introduction of "entertaining" football, as he revealed in an interview with the club's official website.

"I think if you ask most supporters, they would say they want to be entertained, and I think that’s the case at West Ham with all the Club’s history and tradition. With all of that, and with my experiences, that’s something we’ll be looking to do," said Potter on his objectives at West Ham.

"Enjoyment is important, and I think if the players are enjoying themselves, that can help transmit enjoyment to the terraces. You have to look like you want to play football, because at the end of the day we’re in a fantastically privileged position. That’s something I’ve believed in through my entire career.

"I think football’s about balance though, and I don’t think you can talk about attacking football if you’re not stable at the back or defensively sound. So, we need to make sure we’re doing that.

"Ultimately, you have to look at the players and think about how you can get the best out of them, and play to their strengths. Nobody’s perfect, so we have to cover each other, work as a team and work as a unit."

Of course, not all of his current squad will be along for the ride, and that appears to be the case with Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Guido Rodriguez expresses his desire to leave West Ham

According to news outlet Orgullo Biri, Rodriguez has expressed his desire to leave West Ham and return to Real Betis - just one season after his free transfer from the La Liga side.

Interestingly, they add that Betis have already started talks to bring the 30-year-old back to Spain, with West Ham setting an asking price of around £2.5 million.

Betis have set their sights on signing Rodriguez to bolster their midfield, and they could hand the South American an opportunity to go back to a more successful ground after what has been a regrettable stay at the east London club.

Lopetegui demoted Rodriguez before his West Ham dismissal, so the player has failed to impress two managers.

Rodriguez has been called a "top quality" player by Terry Gibson, but he hasn't exactly displayed it on many occasions this season, unfortunately for him.