West Ham United will possibly benefit from stepping into the new post-David Moyes era without European football on the cards, having fizzled out last season.

It was quite the ride though, ay. Moyes lifted a relegation-threatened outfit toward sustained conquests on the continent, winning the Conference League in 2022/23.

But now, the squad needs sweeping change, and while Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman is closing on a £40m move to east London to fortify Julen Lopetegui's defence, there is still, it would appear, room for another backliner.

West Ham lining up another defender

The Premier League side could lose both Nayef Aguerd and skipper Kurt Zouma this summer; both were under-par last season and both are attracting attention from the Saudi Pro League.

With veteran Angelo Ogbonna's contract having expired last month, it's safe to assume that Kilman is not the only defensive arrival on the cards.

Indeed, according to The Daily Mail, West Ham are mulling over lodging a second attempt to sign OGC Nice centre-half Jean-Clair Todibo, having already failed with a £25m offer.

The French defender had been set to sign for Manchester United in June but the deal was prohibited given Nice and the Red Devils' shared INEOS ownership.

What Jean-Clair Todibo would bring to West Ham

Given that Kilman is left-footed - and Todibo is not - West Ham would be wise to storm ahead and complete deals for both players in what truly could revolutionise the Irons' backline.

Both defenders are progressive and enterprising, with purposeful passing games that would suit Lopetegui's philosophy: maintaining a degree of aggression to feature invariably, whether the Hammers are involved in matches that require more control-based attacking play or counter-attacking football.

Hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" of a defender by journalist Antonio Mango, Todibo is athletically robust and defensively sound, but he also boasts one of Europe's most modern-tailored skill sets.

Jean-Clair Todibo & Max Kilman: Stats per 90 Statistics (per 90) Todibo Kilman Tackles 1.97 1.24 Aerials won 1.29 1.03 Pass completion 89.6% 85.7% Progressive passes 5.09 3.08 Progressive carries 1.09 0.58 Successful take-ons 0.54 0.26 Ball recoveries 7.19 4.66 Shot-creating actions 1.43 1.03 Stats via FBref (over past 365 days)

While the above-listed metrics lean heavily in Todibo's favour, it's important to note that Kilman has been performing in a more conservative system at Molineux. For example, under Lopetegui the term before, the 27-year-old averaged 0.52 successful take-ons per 90, taking him virtually level with the current rate of the Les Aiglons titan.

The key thing here is that both players would naturally fall into the respective sides of the central defence, and while Todibo has been described as "the complete package" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, his more expansive style could be a real asset to move the play forward, move that defensive line higher up the pitch.

This would allow for a more dynamic style of play than has been on offer at the London Stadium in recent years, with Zouma staying deep and failing to progress the play with his passing, averaging just 1.55 progressive passes and 0.20 progressive carries per 90 over the past year.

Ultimately, West Ham will need to work hard to navigate through this transitional period, but with a new style of play, it wouldn't be a bad idea to completely overhaul the rearguard with two talented players that befit a team fighting for a place at the top of the table.