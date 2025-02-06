West Ham United are already looking at alternative striker options for 2025/2026, in case they cannot or choose not to strike a permanent deal for loanee Evan Ferguson, who's just joined on a temporary deal from Brighton.

Graham Potter was reunited with his Seagulls starlet in east London on deadline day, with West Ham confirming the 20-year-old's arrival as they secure a much-needed new striker option, following serious injuries to Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio.

Ferguson's last 12 months have been hindered by injuries, not to menton a lack of first team chances ahead of Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro, so this temporary stint at West Ham could be much-needed for the forward's career.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

In the event he passes this spell with flying colours, unfortunately for West Ham, the Irons do not possess the option to buy him outright this summer.

Potter played a key role in convincing Ferguson to join West Ham last month, but even the manager who gave him his Brighton debut would be powerless if the Irons cannot afford his summer price tag.

If the Irishman dazzles in London, there is every reason to believe Brighton would demand a marquee fee to let him leave permanently, and West Ham are said to be looking at different striking options if this does become the case.

West Ham identify Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund as summer target

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund is someone they're considering. The Dane, who'd cost around £40 million, could be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer - as he is not rated by manager Ruben Amorim. It is believed West Ham have identified Hojlund as a summer alternative to Ferguson, and the club are ready to back Potter with "several" fresh faces this summer.

Hojlund, despite failing to live up to his initial £72 million price tag, has been praised by those within United as a fantastic talent.

"We've seen the talent he has, and now it is really clicking for him in front of goal," said Man United defender Harry Maguire to Sky Sports. "We always knew that was going to come because he's an exceptional talent.

"He's going to be a big player for this club. I'm sure he'll keep scoring goals and there are many more to come. As senior players you see a young player coming through - and he holds himself so well and so mature people don't realise his age - but he's come in with a big weight on his shoulders to be the main striker for Man United.

"He's had to play every game because of injuries but you see in training the work he puts in, the talent he has, the physical capability to play in this league, we knew he'd be successful for this club."