Following the conclusion to the Premier League campaign, West Ham United have instantly turned their attention towards landing their first signing of the summer.

West Ham transfer news

It's set to be a busy few weeks at the London Stadium, as West Ham look to complete any final details to appoint Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes, whilst also looking to strengthen his new side. The headlines have already started on that front too, with the likes of young Barcelona forward Vitor Roque and Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Toney would be a particularly impressive arrival, given how in-demand he's been over the last couple of years. Signing a player of his calibre would represent a significant step from where the Hammers once found themselves compared to now as a side consistently competing in European football. And that upgrade in stature has even seemingly helped them prize a future star away from London rivals Arsenal.

According to Jeorge Bird, West Ham are on the verge of signing Luis Brown, who has already bid farewell to Arsenal in a social media post ahead of leaving as a free agent this summer.

The 18 year-old central defender is set to join up with the Hammers in hope of setting course for the first-team minutes that he lacked at The Emirates. With a new manager to impress at the London Stadium, Brown could take his biggest step yet in senior football.

Brown can earn West Ham chance

When young players are given a chance at West Ham, they have the opportunity to achieve great things and all Brown needs to do to realise that is look at his Arsenal teammate Declan Rice. Now, the centre-back has the chance to follow in Rice's footsteps to quickly become a bargain deal for the Hammers this summer.

Still just 18 years old, Brown's ability to also play as a left-back will also ease West Ham's Aaron Cresswell blow, with the defender set to depart as a free agent this summer. The 34-year-old has been an excellent servant for the club, but as he departs, a younger option will emerge in the form of Brown.

The hope will be that the teenager impresses enough in pre-season to earn a surprise place in Lopetegui's squad at the beginning of the campaign. It would be quite the leap from Arsenal's youth sides, but it's a chance that Brown will be seeking through making such a move this summer. West Ham, meanwhile, at the start of a new era, look set to deal a London rival a frustrating blow in the process.