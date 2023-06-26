West Ham United are ready to table a huge contract in the hope of luring Everton midfielder Amadou Onana to the London Stadium, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Is Amadou Onana leaving Everton?

The Toffees star only arrived in the Premier League from Lille last summer so still has four years remaining on his contract, but having established himself as Sean Dyche’s third top-performing defensive player last season, is the “most likely” to leave Merseyside this summer according tp reporter Paul Brown.

Back in July 2022, French outlet RMC Sport claimed that the Irons were in talks to sign the 21-year-old before he was targeted by the Toffees, only for Fabrizio Romano to shut down hopes of a deal by revealing that Onana wanted to join the Blues at Goodison Park.

However, it would appear that David Moyes is not deterred and is ready to take another bite of the cherry.

Are West Ham signing Onana?

According to Nixon in his Patreon report (as quoted by West Ham Zone), Onana is once again being targeted by Moyes, who is determined to secure the midfielder's services at the second time of asking. He said:

“West Ham boss David Moyes is ready to raid old club Everton to sign midfielder Amadou Onana at the second attempt. Moyes wants powerful Belgian Onana to replace Declan Rice and the Goodison club may be willing to sell for between £40m and £50m.

"The Hammers chief wanted Onana when he left Lille last summer only to lose out to Everton, where he started well but was less of a regular under Sean Dyche in the closing weeks. Moyes has the funds to pay the fee and a big contract but he will have to convince Onana that this is the right move.”

West Ham and Moyes must be be plotting for Onana to play in front of the defence to be targeting him as a potential replacement for Rice, and as a player who isn’t afraid to get stuck in and clear the danger, he could indeed be a great protector of the backline for Moyes.

The 2022 World Cup participant won 43 tackles last season which was the second-highest success rate throughout his squad, via FBRef, not to mention that he averaged 1.8 aerial wins per top-flight game and is a dominant force with his sheer physicality, standing at 6 foot 3.

Everton’s talisman is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having provided two assists and scored one goal himself in the previous campaign, with his all-round game having seen him dubbed a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should the opportunity present itself, this is a no-brainer of a deal to complete.