A massive task lies ahead for David Moyes and the West Ham hierarchy. The club must attempt to replace the departing, Declan Rice.

The Englishman is on the verge of a £105m move to Arsenal - this would make the midfielder the second-most expensive British signing ever and there are no limits to what he could achieve.

Since making his senior debut for the Hammers in 2017, Rice has made 245 appearances in all competitions and was named as club captain following the retirement of Mark Noble in the summer of 2022.

He is a commanding pillar of stability, composure, and quality - the heartbeat of an Irons side that in the last three years has achieved consecutive top-seven finishes and won the Europa Conference League.

This was the club’s first major trophy since 1980, as they overcame a spirited Fiorentina side in Prague thanks to a late winner from Jarrod Bowen.

On the losing side that day was Sofyan Amrabat, who has emerged as a target for West Ham.

What’s the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to West Ham United?

According to FiorentinaNews, the east London outfit has reportedly made a €35 (£30m) offer for the 26-year-old, but the player is supposedly keen to stay in Italy.

Nevertheless, due to the player’s profile and quality, the Hammers should restart their attempts to prize him away from Florence as it would be an inspired piece of business.

What can Sofyan Amrabat bring to West Ham United?

The midfielder has risen to international prominence in the last year thanks to a string of impressive performances for club and country.

Notably, during Morocco’s record-breaking World Cup campaign, in which they became the first African nation to reach the semi-final of an international tournament, he was sensational.

He featured in every game of this historic run, with his standout performance occurring in the round of 16 penalty shoot-out victory over Spain. In 120 minutes, the 6 foot 1 titan won all seven of his ground duels, made four tackles, and failed to be dribbled past, as per Sofascore.

As a result, Amrabat received wide acclaim with opposition manager Luis Enrique describing his display as “extraordinary.”

This sentiment was echoed by Joe Cole, who added: “Amrabat, outstanding. As good a holding midfielder we’ve seen at the tournament in terms of defensive instinct."

This praise was elevated by former England boss Fabio Capello, who labelled the combative pivot as “the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco” and someone who is “essential for the balance” within a team.

When West Ham met Amrabat back in June, he replicated the tremendous form he showcased for the Atlas Lions. In the final, he recorded 91% pass accuracy, nine accurate long balls, won nine duels, and registered four tackles. It was an imperious display and the 49-cap international was incredibly unlucky to be on the losing side.

Across the last 365 days, the Netherlands-born gem has showcased his ball-playing brilliance after averaging 7.93 progressive passes per 90 to see him rank in the top 8% among his European peers, with that even seeing the 6 foot 1 ace outperform the aforementioned Rice in that regard, with the Englishman ranking in the top 20%, after averaging 6.60 per 90 for the same metric.

Although it appears a tricky deal to navigate, the Hammers shouldn’t abandon their hopes of signing this talent. His potent combination of tenacity and athleticism is something that could benefit any midfield, ensuring that Moyes could be able to find a worthy successor to Rice in the centre of the park.

With West Ham once again tasked with juggling domestic and European football, this would be an inspired piece of business.