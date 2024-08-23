With just days left until the summer transfer window comes to a close, West Ham United could be in for a late flurry of arrivals, having been linked to a defensive reinforcement alongside Carlos Soler.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers are undoubtedly among the transfer window's winners this summer, having welcomed several fresh faces who are all ready to make an impact under new manager Julen Lopetegui. They've signed the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Niklas Fullkrug and others in an incredibly impressive window at the London Stadium.

Even after those arrivals, however, West Ham are seemingly not done there. Recent reports have linked those in London with a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler in a move that could be worth £20m in the remaining days of the window. Whilst that rumour continues though, the Hammers are also reportedly eyeing up a defensive reinforcement.

According to Will Unwin of The Guardian, West Ham and Lopetegui are also eyeing a move to sign Victor Nelsson alongside Soler in a deal that could reportedly be worth just £12m this summer.

Nelsson would likely arrive to replace Kurt Zouma, who looked set to leave earlier in the summer before his move to Shabab Al-Ahli collapsed. With the Frenchman's future still in doubt, however, they could swoop for Nelsson to replace the veteran defender before the end of the month.

That said, they're not the only side supposedly interested in the 25-year-old's signature, with Sevilla, Lille and Bologna also eyeing moves to sign the Galatasaray man.

"Superb" Nelsson could complete Lopetegui's options

With both Kilman and Todibo to choose from already, it's unlikely that Nelsson would instantly emerge as a starter in Lopetegui's star-studded side this season. But squad depth is key and the Dane would undoubtedly add that.

Now 25 years old and potentially on course to seal his biggest move yet, Nelsson's rise is one that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saw coming, dubbing the Galatasaray man a "superb centre-back" back in 2020.

There could be plenty more to come from Nelsson too, especially if he completes a move to the Premier League. Potentially replacing Zouma at West Ham for just £12m, the Dane may become another shrewd summer signing at the London Stadium.

As time runs out in the summer transfer window, however, the Hammers may need to make their move sooner rather than later to sign the central defender.