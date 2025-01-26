As they look to welcome the first signing of the Graham Potter era, West Ham United have reportedly turned their attention towards a shock defensive target they want to sign ahead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham transfer news

Following a busy summer transfer window which saw the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville arrive alongside new manager Julen Lopetegui, West Ham had reason to be optimistic. Six months later, however, and it's fair to say that was simply a false dawn. Fullkrug is quickly heading towards flop status, as is Summerville - although the winger is still young - and Lopetegui has been shown the door.

In his place, Potter has since been tasked with turning things around and desperately needs reinforcements if he is to do so. With Michail Antonion, Jarrod Bowen and Fullkrug all injured, the Hammers have been linked to the likes of Jhon Duran who was even reportedly the subject of a January bid from the London club which was turned down by Aston Villa.

It's not just a blunt frontline that needs fixing though, given that the Hammers have suffered a leaky backline since the beginning of the season in a problem that Potter could yet solve in the future using a surprising option.

According to The Boot Room, West Ham and Potter are now eyeing a move to sign Jack Taylor from National League side Sutton United ahead of fellow interested club Tottenham this month.

The 19-year-old spent the start of the season on loan at Hampton & Richmond Borough in the National League South before doing enough to earn a call back to his parent club where he has impressed even further.

Now, having started the season in England's sixth tier, Taylor could get the chance to end it by playing in the Premier League at West Ham in what would be a sensational move.

"Talented" Taylor would be a gamble

Of course, the most famous success story from non-league to the Premier League has been Jamie Vardy. Leicester City took an early gamble and it has paid off more than ever, with the veteran striker now an undisputed English football legend and someone who played a vital part in arguably the greatest Premier League title win in history when the Foxes sealed shock glory in 2015/16.

Now, Taylor could follow a similar path from the National League all the way to the Premier League and West Ham. Although the interest of the London club may come as a shock to many, however, Sutton manager Steve Morrison may not be among those.

The experienced manager told the club's media channels when asked about Taylor's return from loan: "I want him to come back in and put his mark on this squad and I think he's earned the right to do that. And he's a talented boy and one that can be a big player for us."

Morrison may not get very long to enjoy Taylor's talents if West Ham come calling this month to solve defensive problems of their own, making the 19-year-old one to watch.