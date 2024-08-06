West Ham United have made an offer to another free agent alongside Guido Rodriguez, according to a new report.

West Ham’s summer signings so far

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have been busy so far this summer in the transfer market, bringing in a number of new players ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in charge.

Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme was the first signing of the Lopetegui era, arriving from Palmeiras. He was then joined by experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who left Sheffield United upon his contract expiry.

Max Kilman then put pen to paper at the London Stadium to reunite with Lopetegui following their time at Wolves, and the centre-back remains the club’s most expensive addition of the window. Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug became the club’s fourth and fifth signings, joining from Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Related Jose Mourinho wants £90k-p/w West Ham star after Hammers hijack Rodriguez It comes as a domino effect from the events of the last week.

Rodriguez will join the quintet in London for the upcoming Premier League season, arriving on a free transfer after leaving Real Betis in the summer. After the Argentine, though, another free agent appears to be of interest to the Irons.

West Ham have made offer to Mats Hummels

According to Hammers News, West Ham have made an offer to free agent Mats Hummels after he left Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, with the player set to make a decision on his future this week.

A top agent source close to the West Ham board told Hammers News: “A contract offer was made and it has been made clear it remains on the table. He will be making a decision at some point this week.”

Since then, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has said that West Ham's top flight rivals Brighton are also keen on the 35-year-old centre-back.

Hummels and Fullkrug helped Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, and who knows, the pair could be turning out alongside each other again fairly soon.

Should West Ham win the race to secure Hummels’ services, then they would be getting a defender with plenty of experience at the highest level.

Mats Hummels career honours World Cup 2014 Bundesliga 2008, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 German Cup 2012, 2019, 2021 German Super Cup 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 German League Cup 2008

As can be seen, the German has won plenty of major honours throughout his career, while making 442 appearances in the Bundesliga, 90 in the Champions League and winning 78 caps for his country. With no fee required, he could be a shrewd addition alongside Kilman at the back, making this one to watch over the coming days.