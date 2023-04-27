West Ham United are considering a move to bring Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola to the London Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest manager news at West Ham?

David Moyes’ contract in E20 isn’t set to expire until next summer, but 90min has reported that the hierarchy are expected to part ways with him at the end of the current season regardless of whether his side are able to maintain their status in the Premier League.

The Irons have reportedly already made an approach for Lille boss Paulo Fonseca, with the most recent names to have been linked being Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, but the 40-year-old is now a new candidate to have emerged.

The Spaniard is currently in charge of the Red Sashes in La Liga who sit ninth in the table and just four points away from a Europa League qualification spot - and this impressive form has caught the eye of the board.

According to Cadena SER (via Grada 3 and Sport Witness), West Ham are “looking” at Iraola, who has been highlighted as an ideal possible successor to Moyes. The 40-year-old is “on the list of options” being considered, but they are set to face stiff competition for his services from Sevilla, who have made him their number-one target for the summer.

The Rayo Vallecano coach “snubbed a move” to Leeds United following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, and whilst talks are “underway” regarding a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, he could be tempted to leave dependent on what outside potential suitors could offer.

Would Iraola be a good fit for West Ham?

West Ham will know that Iraola has never managed in English football before, as well as the fact that he’s never won a trophy, which could make this appear a risk - but it could well be one worth taking.

The Usurbil native has won 54 and drawn 30 of his 129 games in charge at Rayo Vallecano, where he’s averaging 1.49 points per match, via Transfermarkt - form which has seen him praised for doing an “insane” job by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Iraola becoming a free agent in the summer would also mean that the Irons wouldn’t have to pay any compensation for him should he not put pen to paper on an extension, so he could yet be a left-field option worth exploring ahead of the 2023/24 term.