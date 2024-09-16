West Ham dropped points, yet again, in a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Fulham had more of the ball (55% possession), and created more chances (four big chances + 1.54 xG generated).

However, the Hammers were able to snatch a late equaliser, with Danny Ings coming on in the 82nd minute and scoring the equaliser in the 95th minute, to steal a point for West Ham in the dying embers.

Ings only managed 30 appearances last campaign for the Hammers, most of which were sub appearances, totaling 766 minutes played, and only scoring one goal. He has now already leveled that tally, scoring one goal in his first two appearances this season.

Michail Antonio's poor performance

Michail Antonio was substituted at halftime, after yet again struggling to provide the goods for the Hammers upfront. He was given a 3/10 rating by Hammers News, labelling his performance as 'absolutely awful'.

In his 45 minutes played, Antonio only had 22 touches, making six out of ten accurate passes, losing all four of his ground duels (100%), losing both of his aerial duels, and losing possession 13 times.

Antonio made 32 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals, providing two assists, and totaling 2,032 minutes played. This season, the 34-year-old is yet to score or assist in his first four appearances.

Other striker options for the Hammers

The two obvious options for West Ham are new signing, Niclas Füllkrug, or super sub, Ings. The latter scoring the equaliser and rescuing West Ham on their last outing, but the former scored 16 goals for Dortmund last season, including three in the Champions League.

Another option would be playing Jarrod Bowen as a striker (something Moyes often did last season), allowing Mohammed Kudus to play on the right, and new signing Crysencio Summerville to play on the left.

Antonio vs Fullkrug vs Ings comparison (23/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Antonio Fullkrug Ings Goals 0.31 0.40 0.11 Assists 0.09 0.25 0.00 Progressive Carries 2.37 0.76 1.38 Progressive Passes 1.29 2.28 1.85 Total Shots 1.56 2.34 2.18 Shots on Target 0.71 0.93 0.69 xG 0.29 0.48 0.28 Shot-Creating Actions 1.83 2.52 4.00 Aerials Won 1.88 3.49 0.62 Stats taken from FBref

These metrics comparing Antonio's stats last season, with West Ham's other striking options, show Fullkrug would be a seamless upgrade in that area of the pitch. Fullkrug has a much higher goal ratio, scoring 0.40 per 90 last season, whilst also generating 0.48 xG per 90, compared to the 0.29 of Antonio, and the 0.28 of Ings.

The German ace also offers much more box threat, winning 3.49 aerials per 90, and offering an outlet in the box from crosses. Antonio only averages 1.88 aerials won per 90, whilst Ings an even lower 0.62 per 90.

Antonio offers the fewest shot-creating actions per 90 between the trio, averaging 1.83, compared to Fullkrug's 2.52 per 90, and Ings 4.00 per 90. Overall, the 34-year-old striker does work hard for the Hammers, but a change is definitely needed up top, as West Ham are struggling to create and finish their chances, which has led to a disappointing run of results.

Therefore, Lopetegui must ruthlessly ditch the Jamaica international from the starting XI after his poor showing against Fulham on Saturday.