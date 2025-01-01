West Ham United chiefs are beginning to make moves ahead of the January transfer window, which has officially opened on Wednesday, and it is believed they're looking to raid an elite European club.

Julen Lopetegui back under pressure after heavy Liverpool defeat

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is under pressure yet again after a seismic 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, with reports suggesting that the Spaniard faces a vital next couple of matches to determine his immediate future.

Reliable Irons insider ExWHUemployee, via The West Ham Way, shared a message from one of his top club sources this week - after asking for an update on Lopetegui's future - and the club are seriously losing patience.

“I have asked for an update from the club today with the question,” said Ex on The West Ham Way Patreon.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 4 Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3

“Will the manager remain after another poor performance?” And the response that I have since received back is: 'Yes, BUT UNDER HUGE PRESSURE'.

"I can only go on the same words you can see here on this update, and to me, this suggests that the Man City game and possibly the Villa cup game are crucial for his future.”

Lopetegui has been tipped for the West Ham sack for weeks, but a brief uptick in form prompted reports of his dismissal to die down.

However, the former Spain and Real Madrid boss is now back facing calls for his potential removal after their drubbing to Liverpool, and January could be crucial for West Ham's under-fire boss as he bids to strengthen in key areas.

“We’ll take input from both [manager & Steidten], but it’s not easy as money has been spent," said a West Ham source to Claret & Hugh on the January window.

"We now need to spend smarter and explore better deals and options. I’m getting involved myself because I think we did so badly in the summer.”

West Ham approach Juventus over signing Nicolo Fagioli

According to Tuttosport, via TUTTOmercatoWEB, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is a target for Lopetegui's side, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham all holding an interest in the Italian this window.

It is believed West Ham have approached Juventus over signing Fagioli, who isn't exactly a mainstay player under Thiago Motta, and reports in the build up to January widely suggested that he's likely to leave Turin.

Tuttosport write that Juve are prepared to part company for around £17 million, so this could be a fairly doable opportunity for West Ham, and Fagioli is a player who Cristiano Ronaldo said had "great talent".

“In the past Nicolò also clung on to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the locker room, they had a wonderful bond," said Fagioli's brother, Alessandro, in an interview with Tuttosport.

"CR7 always confessed to him that he saw great talent in him. So he advised him to work twice as hard, to never give up."