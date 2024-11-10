West Ham United have set their sights on a defender who is "technically very strong" ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

West Ham's slow start under Lopetegui

It is fair to say that Julen Lopetegui has fallen short of expectations since being appointed as the new West Ham boss in the summer, with the pressure now building on the manager after Saturday's drab 0-0 draw at home to Everton.

The former Real Madrid man's record in the Irons dugout now makes for pretty grim reading, averaging by far the fewest points per game of any job in his managerial career up to this point:

Julen Lopetegui's managerial career Matches Points per game Real Madrid Castilla 38 1.66 FC Porto 78 2.24 Spain 20 2.40 Real Madrid 14 1.43 Sevilla 170 1.85 Wolves 27 1.30 West Ham United 13 1.15

Home form has proven to be an issue for the Hammers, having won just two of their opening six Premier League games at the London Stadium, and yesterday's result drew widespread criticism from members of the media.

Former Arsenal man Martin Keown even suggested Lopetegui's players aren't listening to his instructions, saying: "It's like Lopetegui has lost the players a little bit, he is shouting from the sidelines but some of his players are walking around. It looks a stroll in the park for Everton at the moment and that is a real worry for West Ham."

As such, should the Spaniard survive until the January transfer window, he may need to bring in some reinforcements, and The Boot Room are now reporting that West Ham are vying for the signature of Gent left-back Archie Brown.

There is set to be stiff competition for the 22-year-old's signature, however, with a number of other Premier League clubs also being named as potential suitors, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers have been watching Brown closely so far this season and are keen on bringing him to the London Stadium, but it appears as though they are yet to make any moves to put themselves at the front of the queue.

Archie Brown making a name for himself at Gent

The Birmingham-born left-back, who is also capable of playing on the wing and at centre-back, has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho by trying to make a name for himself abroad.

During his time with Gent it would be fair to say the Englishman has done just that, particularly impressing on the front foot, averaging 0.16 assists per 90 over the past year, which places him in the 83rd percentile compared to other full-backs.

Upon signing for his current club, former head of recruitment Samuel Cardenas lauded the former Derby County man as "technically very strong with dynamism and attacking impulses."

With Aaron Cresswell now in the final year of his contract, it is time West Ham brought in a long-term replacement at left-back, and Brown could fit the bill.