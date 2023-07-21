Highlights West Ham United are set to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja soon to bolster their attacking options.

West Ham received a significant financial windfall from the sale of Declan Rice, which may aid their pursuit of Broja.

Broja had an impressive spell at Southampton and has been praised for his offensive qualities, particularly his speed and ability to stretch the defense.

West Ham United are "destined" to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja "soon" as manager David Moyes attempts to shore up his attacking options.

Who will West Ham sign?

The east Londoners have received a huge financial windfall after the sale of star midfielder Declan Rice, a British record transfer for an English player amounting to around £105 million, including add-ons.

Rice's exit is set to bolster West Ham's kitty this summer but he'll be a hard, hard player to replace - especially considering he has been one of their main stars for the last few seasons.

Moyes, following the 24-year-old's departure, has been linked with a plethora of midfielders to potentially succeed him - including the likes of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Switzerland international Denis Zakaria, Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka and Man United's Scott McTominay.

The Hammers could strengthen in other key areas all over the pitch, too, leading to links with AC Milan forward Charles De Ketelaere and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun.

Broja, who may be likely to leave Chelsea following a lack of game time, is another attacker who could make the move to east London this summer.

The Albania international has been linked with West Ham before, but in Moyes' search for extra forward options, their interest has been reignited recently.

According to a report out of Italy, courtesy of newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, things actually seem fairly advanced when it comes to Broja and the Irons.

Indeed, as per their information, the 21-year-old "soon seems destined" to make a permanent move to West Ham, a deal which could amount to around £30 million.

The move would also free up Roma in their attempts to sign West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca, as it would leave Moyes with four strikers.

"The key to convincing the Hammers to deprive themselves of Scamacca - temporarily - is called Armando Broja," the outlet wrote.

"A twenty-one-year-old Chelsea-owned striker who soon seems destined to move permanently to the other side of the Thames.

"An operation worth around 35 million [euros], aimed at strengthening Moyes' offensive department which will soon be able to count Antonio, Ings, Broja and - precisely - Scamacca."

Not much else is said when it comes to details of just how far along West Ham are in their move for Broja, but going by this message from La Gazzetta, it appears they pretty far forward.

How good is Armando Broja?

The 6 foot 3 centre-forward impressed most on a temporary spell at Southampton over 2021/2022, where he scored six goals and was praised for his contribution.

Former Rangers star Sergio Porrini, who formed part of the Albania national team coaching staff, heaped praise on Broja in an interview last year.

Porrini called the attacker "devastating" in space and revered his brilliant campaign at St. Mary's.

"He's grown a lot since last year and at Southampton he's exploded," explained Porrini.

"His greatest qualities are in his progression, especially ball and chain. With due comparisons, he's a bit like Leao in how he becomes unstoppable if he stretches the ball into space.

"Less good instead with his back to goal, in building the action, but he's devastating in space."