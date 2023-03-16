West Ham are crying out for a clinical striker who can do it all, as they continue their battle against relegation from the Premier League this season.

Michail Antonio is past his best, Danny Ings offers goals but can't hold the ball up, while summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has failed to live up to the big expectations of him at the London Stadium, and looks likely to follow in the footsteps of several disappointing strikers who preceded him.

David Moyes will, therefore, be wishing that the club still had a powerful, talented goalscorer such as Marko Arnautovic, who impressed under the Scottish manager in a two-season stay at West Ham having initially been brought in by Slaven Bilic.

Could Marko Arnautovic save West Ham now?

West Ham would sign the Austria international from Stoke City in 2017 in a club-record deal worth £20m, having hit 26 goals and 32 assists during his time with the Potters.

He would manage double figures for league goals in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns for West Ham, finishing his time with the east London side on 22 goals and 12 assists in just 65 appearances, before completing a move to China, where he joined Shanghai SIPG.

Former Hammers midfielder Jack Wilshere sang his teammate's praises after he joined the club on a free transfer in 2018.

He said: “He is up there. He is right up there.

“Ability-wise, he’s powerful, got so much in his game. His attitude is brilliant. He’s a good character and is one of the leaders in the team as well."

West Ham's woeful form in the Premier League so far this campaign certainly suggests that they are missing leaders in the dressing room, while their lack of goals on the pitch has been a major factor in Moyes' downfall.

Only five sides have scored fewer top-flight goals than the Hammers, while Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen currently lead the way for goals in Moyes' squad, with only four to their name, which emphasises how poor the attacking options have been so far this campaign.

Even at 33, Arnautovic is still outperforming all of West Ham's attackers with Bologna, as he boasts eight goals in 15 Serie A appearances so far this term.

Considering that Scamacca was signed for big money from Italy in the summer but now cannot get a game in Moyes' side, the Scottish manager will perhaps be wishing that he still had Arnautovic at his disposal.

Indeed, with his goals and Premier League know-how, the chances of West Ham suffering a shock relegation would surely be significantly lower.