West Ham United have asked one rival Premier League club about signing a £15 million player, who is also wanted by Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Deadline day signing possible at West Ham

As we enter transfer deadline day, with the clock ticking towards this summer's cut-off, we could still see plenty of business conducted at the London Stadium before 11pm.

It has been an extremely successful and busy window for the Hammers, who have backed new manager Julen Lopetegui with a serious spending spree.

Centre-back Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez, youngster Mohamadou Kante and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham have all joined West Ham, with technical director Tim Steidten leading a £122 million transfer charge.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

A succession of players have also departed West Ham, including the likes of Said Benrahma and Angelo Ogbonna, who have all been regulars at West Ham over the years and under ex-head coach David Moyes.

Kurt Zouma could be on the way to Saudi Arabia as well, while West Ham are believed to be attempting to offload the likes of Danny Ings, Nayef Aguerd, James Ward-Prowse and Maxwel Cornet, which could be crucial to further incomings on deadline day (Graeme Bailey).

West Ham have been chasing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler for a large portion of the window, and they could still potentially move for him late on, but it could well hinge on who Steidten can offload.

Meanwhile, it is believed that West Ham have their eyes on a potential Soler alternative in exit-bound Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

West Ham ask Tottenham about signing Giovani Lo Celso

As per journalist Charlie Gordon, taking to X, West Ham have asked Tottenham about signing Lo Celso this week, even if La Liga side Real Betis are the overwhelming favourites to sign the Argentine on deadline day.

Emery and Aston Villa are also still in the frame for Lo Celso, who could cost as much as £15 million to prise away from N17.