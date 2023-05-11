West Ham United are back on their quest to win their first European trophy since 1965 when they face AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final.

The east London outfit will be looking for a similar performance to last weekend’s monumentally important 1-0 victory over Manchester United, which propelled the Hammers to a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Just like Sunday evening, the club will be hoping to cultivate a feverish atmosphere to inspire the Irons to go one step further in European competition this season, after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League last year.

It will be interesting to see what team David Moyes selects for the encounter at the London Stadium this evening in their biggest game of the campaign so far.

Here’s the starting XI prediction…

How will West Ham line up against AZ Alkmaar?

The Scotsman could make two changes to his starting XI.

In goal, Alphonse Areola could replace Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks and deputise in this cup competition as he has done all season. The Frenchman has started every game in the European journey so far, conceding just six goals in 10 games, as per Transfermarkt.

Thilo Kehrer, who has endured a trickly debut year in England, produced one of his best performances of the season against the Red Devils and is expected to continue at right-back for the injured Vladimir Coufal.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace recorded an 88% pass accuracy, three tackles, and three clearances, whilst silencing the Red Devils' main talimsan, Marcus Rashford.

Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell will keep their places in the back four, but the £24m-rated Nayef Aguerd could be dropped for Kurt Zouma.

Moyes has said there is a “good chance” the 28-year-old could be included tomorrow after his ankle injury at Selhurst Park last month, and as the Hammers’ highest-rated defender (6.72), his return would be a massive boost.

Club captain Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, and Lucas Paqueta will begin in midfield.

The Brazilian was brilliant in the last outing, as he registered three successful dribbles. Having previously been labelled as “unreal” by Coufal, his skill and the European experience he has amassed at Lyon and AC Milan will be crucial tonight.

Finally, Moyes is likely to name an unchanged frontline made up of Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, and Said Benrahma. The latter netted the only goal of the game last time out and is currently the club’s leading top-flight scorer with six strikes.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Areola; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqeuta; Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio