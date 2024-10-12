Spanish giants Barcelona are now prepared to bid "heavily" for an "exceptional" West Ham United player, with interest growing in one of Julen Lopetegui's stars.

Lopetegui criticised after tame start to West Ham season

The Hammers boast just three wins in all competitions since late August - crashing out to Liverpool in the EFL Cup and securing just two Premier League victories in seven top-flight matches - with Lopetegui criticised by sections of the press and supporters for this run of form.

It is important to realise that this is still very early in Lopetegui's reign, and David Moyes was subject to criticism during both of his Hammers tenures, whilst still managing to guide West Ham to their first major trophy since the 1980s.

However, until a recent and much-needed 4-1 win over Ipswich Town, West Ham went without a single victory since late August. Some believe that Lopetegui may not be the right man for the West Ham job after all, with journalist Dean Jones urging the east Londoners to make a ruthless decision.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Shabab Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

"I'll be honest, I've heard reports that there are a fair few people that are not convinced about Lopetegui, and obviously there was friction recently between him and Mohammed Kudus in the dressing room at half-time," said Jones.

"So there are other layers here that could affect the situation, but there's emotion too, that is going to impact how this goes, and we'll see whether they're [the West Ham board] on the right side of those feelings once we come out of this break.

"Honestly, I'd probably sack him. I think they've got it wrong. I don't think this is the right man for them. I think it's a waste of time. I'd sack him."

If Lopetegui's side don't go on a consistent run of form, some of their elite players could be tempted by moves away in 2025, with star winger Mohammed Kudus among them.

West Ham set asking price as Barcelona eye Kudus

Spanish media reports that Barcelona are very keen on Kudus, and it is suggested that they're willing to "bid heavily" for the Ghanaian alongside fellow interested sides Liverpool and Manchester City.

West Ham, for their part, are obviously not open to parting company with Kudus unless they receive an offer of £84 million or more for the forward. The 24-year-old has impressed as a star player for Lopetegui, as well as during Moyes' final season in charge, and this has led to a growing clamour for his services.

City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to the press earlier this year, called Kudus an "exceptional" player.